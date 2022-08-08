Read full article on original website
Etna Green Council Meeting Moved To Tuesday
ETNA GREEN — The Etna Green Town Council meeting for August will be on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The meeting was originally set to be Tuesday, Aug. 9, but was postponed due to illness. Tuesday’s meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Etna Green Town Hall.
Additional Legal Fees A Matter Of ‘Trust’ For County Council
WARSAW – Legal services expenditures in the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ budget have been an issue for the County Council for the past two years, but the two government bodies are working to restore the trust, beginning with a transfer request Thursday. Commissioner Cary Groninger requested a transfer of...
Noble County Debates Solar Farm Acreage Cap
ALBION — Noble County commissioners are debating a proposal to cap solar farm acreage in the county to 4,700 acres. Currently, the county allows solar panels to be installed at a home or business without limitations, and there is not an acreage restriction for solar farms. According to reporting...
Silver Lake OKs Storm Sewer Work On Part of Sycamore Street
SILVER LAKE – Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved plans to replace a storm sewer line along Sycamore Street east of SR 15. The project, which will include a new sidewalk on the north side, is expected to cost about $651,000, but with support from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the cost to the town will be around $162,000.
Muraski New Head Of Kosciusko Literacy Services; Organization Changes Name
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko Literacy Services Board of Directors announces that DeeAnna Muraski was recently hired as executive director/CEO. The prior director, Cindy Cates, retired earlier this year after serving the organization for 19 years. “Ms. Cates implemented many beneficial policies, procedures and programs, which helped draw awareness...
Warsaw School Board Hears Safety Update
WARSAW – School safety was a topic of discussion during the Warsaw School Board meeting Tuesday. Dr. David Robertson, assistant superintendent of elementary education, highlighted some of the work Warsaw Community Schools did over the summer in regard to school safety. He said the summer did start off with...
K21 Grant Goes Toward Providing Fresh, Local Produce For CCS
WINONA LAKE — The K21 Health Foundation has awarded a grant of $54,500 to Combined Community Services for the purpose of providing fresh, local produce to people in the community. CCS, a Warsaw-based non-profit, has partnered with Noble Gnome, a Mentone-based farm that’s committed to reducing food insecurity in...
Laura Saldana — PENDING
Laura L. Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, SR 15, south of West CR 900N, Leesburg. Driver: Patricia G. Gutierrez Gomez, 60, North Lake Street, Warsaw. Gutierrez Gomez’s vehicle hit an object in the roadway. Damage: Up to $5,000. 4:02...
Kosciusko, Whitley Chambers Have Ribbon-Cutting For The Ole Hitchin’ Post
LARWILL — Krissy Ropp said what she and her husband Jay Ropp value the most are “God, our family and our country.”. They hope that is reflected in their restaurant, The Ole Hitchin’ Post. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce joined with the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce...
Budget Workshop Part Of Wawasee School Corporation Board Meeting
SYRACUSE — A workshop on the 2023 budget, report on CARES Act/Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants and an insight on school safety were among the topics heard by members of the Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees Tuesday night, Aug. 9. Dr. Brandon Penrod, interim chief...
Clock is Ticking On Rundown Chinworth Apartment Building
WARSAW — When are they going to demolish it?. Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in...
McKee Mortuary Hosts Seminar In North Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — McKee Mortuary will host an informational seminar at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the Blocher Room at the North Manchester Public Library, 405 N. Market St. The focus will be on the advanced planning process, Medicaid eligibility and asset preservation with attorney Mark Frantz,...
Smash Out Cancer Is Aug. 20
AKRON — An annual event meant to help those battling cancer in Kosciusko and Fulton counties returns on Saturday, Aug. 20. Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders have their Smash Out Cancer event then at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St. From 4-9 p.m. people may gather to help raise funds for the organization, with monies going to the Kosciusko and Fulton county cancer care funds.
Dillinger Raid IV To Be Held Sep. 10 At Warsaw Old Jail Museum
WARSAW — He was here in 1934. Now he’s back. The Kosciusko County Historical Society will commemorate the 88th anniversary of John Dillinger’s infamous visit to the Lake City with the Dillinger Raid IV. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10, at the Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw.
Echoes Of The Past Hosts Community Event
CLAYPOOL — The summer heat and humidity didn’t stop the crowds from enjoying the Echoes of the Past Tractor Show, Drive and Pull on Aug. 5 and 6. It was located at the corner of County Farm Road and CR 700S in Claypool. Hundreds of patrons were treated to more than 135 vintage and antique restored tractors on display. A vintage thresher, donated by Bill and Becky Thomas, was put into action threshing the wheat the club had bound last month. The straw run through the thresher was then used to hide coins and golden tokens for the kids to find and trade in for prizes.
KCCVB Launches Adventure Challenge Passport
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched the Adventure Challenge Passport, the latest in a series of free, digital passports called the Engage Kosciusko Digital Passport Program. The Adventure Challenge includes 14 of the top tourist attractions in Kosciusko County. By digitally checking in at...
Jerry Ressler
Jerry Lee Ressler, 73, died at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 8, 1949. In 1973, Jerry married Barbara Beachy; she preceded him in death. In 2013, Jerry married Rutha Rhodes; she survives in Goshen. Jerry is survived by a daughter,...
Sandra ‘Sandy’ Burch
Sandra Lee “Sandy” Burch, 87, North Manchester died at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 20, 1935. Sandy married Thomas L. Burch on Oct. 9, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Cheryl...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 8600 block of East Backwater Road, North Webster. A company’s credit card was used and fuel was taken using a company’s flex card. Value of $8,553.35. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police...
