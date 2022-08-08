Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Man arrested for aggravated assault in northeast El Paso incident
EL PASO, Texas -- A man called 911 after he says he was threatened with a gun in northeast El Paso, according to police. Police arrested 30-year-old Jesus Manuel Vigil Wednesday after an incident on the 3000 block of Keltner. Police say the victim, 47-year-old Rene Maizonet, was able to...
El Paso man who threatened to shoot family facing aggravated assault charges
EL PASO, Texas -- A man who threatened to shoot members of a woman's family is facing aggravated assault charges. Police said 40-year-old Joshua Trevizo pointed a shotgun at a woman in his family and threatened to hurt her parents in response to an argument they were having about their dog.
Police identify two men following deadly shooting at Super 8 Hotel; search for supsect
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 35-year-old following a confrontation Wednesday inside a Super 8 Hotel on 245 La Posada. According to police, 34-year-old Alfred Marquez is responsible for shooting 35-year-old Eddie Carbajal, and a 24-year-old man.
Man, teenager charged with string of west El Paso business burglaries
EL PASO, Texas -- Two males in custody for an unrelated offense were matched to surveillance photo images related to a string of burglaries in west El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say 17-year-old Jacob Perez was arrested for the burglaries that spanned between July 6 and July...
“We Want to Find Her Body:” The Disappearance and Death of Erika Gaytan
EL PASO, Texas -- The date between Erika Gaytan and Ricardo Marquez to a concert ended with Gaytan not returning home. Her family immediately believed something terrible happened to the 29-year-old woman. Her mother said there was no way she would abandon her 7-year-old son. Continuous searches throughout El Paso – including in the sprawling desert east of the city – did not yield her remains. Despite her body not being found and a cause of death unknown, police arrested Marquez and charged him with her murder. Could the 28-year-old’s behavior leading up to and after Gaytan’s disappearance be enough to convince a jury he is a killer?
26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.
Two injured in south Las Cruces; police responded to report of shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were injured in south Las Cruces on the 100 block of La Posada Lane. Las Cruces police were called out to the location. The shooting was reported just before noon. The location happens to be near the recent shooting at a Chevron gas station that involved an officer and a shoplifting suspect.
SUV crashes into west El Paso restaurant, multiple people injured
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a serious crash in west El Paso involving several migrants. It happened around 7 a.m. at the Como's Italian Restaurant on Mesa and Waymore on Thursday. An El Paso Police spokesman said officers were trying to pull a vehicle over near...
Former U.S. Marshal warns against travel to Juárez
EL PASO, Texas -- A former U.S. Marshal is warning borderland residents against traveling to Ciudad Juárez as a wave of violence led to a series of violent attacks on businesses leaving 11 dead and 12 other injured. Robert Almonte told ABC-7 that the close proximity is one of...
Watch: Central El Paso sinkhole caused by water main break pressure; car removed
EL PASO, Texas– A woman was saved as her vehicle fell into a sinkhole in Central El Paso on Tuesday evening. The sinkhole was reported on Gateway South and Yandell, resulting in one injury. The report came out at 6:42 p.m. Images show large amounts of water on the...
NM State athletics hosting happy hour to celebrate new partnership with FARMesilla
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- "Aggie Corner" will be unveiled Thursday at FARMesilla in Mesilla, NM from 4 to 7 p.m., which is being described as a "one-stop-shop" for Aggie goods. New Mexico State University Athletics announced back in July that they had began a new partnership with FARMesilla, a...
Community Champions: Three El Paso runners become All-Americans at national competition
EL PASO, Texas - How did you spend your summer vacation?. For three young track and field athletes from El Paso, they were off becoming All-Americans. At the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Sacramento, California, three runners from El Paso finished in the top 8 of their events.
What’s your A1c? Dr. Alozie discusses pre-diabetes and diabetes
EL PASO, Texas - Diabetes continues to be a major problem in the borderland and the US. Today, ABC-7 medical contributor Doctor Ogechika Alozie with Sunset West Health discussed the risks, and the differences between pre-diabetes and diabetes. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7...
