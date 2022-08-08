ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bliss, TX

KVIA

Man arrested for aggravated assault in northeast El Paso incident

EL PASO, Texas -- A man called 911 after he says he was threatened with a gun in northeast El Paso, according to police. Police arrested 30-year-old Jesus Manuel Vigil Wednesday after an incident on the 3000 block of Keltner. Police say the victim, 47-year-old Rene Maizonet, was able to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man, teenager charged with string of west El Paso business burglaries

EL PASO, Texas -- Two males in custody for an unrelated offense were matched to surveillance photo images related to a string of burglaries in west El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say 17-year-old Jacob Perez was arrested for the burglaries that spanned between July 6 and July...
EL PASO, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KVIA

“We Want to Find Her Body:” The Disappearance and Death of Erika Gaytan

EL PASO, Texas -- The date between Erika Gaytan and Ricardo Marquez to a concert ended with Gaytan not returning home. Her family immediately believed something terrible happened to the 29-year-old woman. Her mother said there was no way she would abandon her 7-year-old son. Continuous searches throughout El Paso – including in the sprawling desert east of the city – did not yield her remains. Despite her body not being found and a cause of death unknown, police arrested Marquez and charged him with her murder. Could the 28-year-old’s behavior leading up to and after Gaytan’s disappearance be enough to convince a jury he is a killer?
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Two injured in south Las Cruces; police responded to report of shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were injured in south Las Cruces on the 100 block of La Posada Lane. Las Cruces police were called out to the location. The shooting was reported just before noon. The location happens to be near the recent shooting at a Chevron gas station that involved an officer and a shoplifting suspect.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

SUV crashes into west El Paso restaurant, multiple people injured

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a serious crash in west El Paso involving several migrants. It happened around 7 a.m. at the Como's Italian Restaurant on Mesa and Waymore on Thursday. An El Paso Police spokesman said officers were trying to pull a vehicle over near...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Former U.S. Marshal warns against travel to Juárez

EL PASO, Texas -- A former U.S. Marshal is warning borderland residents against traveling to Ciudad Juárez as a wave of violence led to a series of violent attacks on businesses leaving 11 dead and 12 other injured. Robert Almonte told ABC-7 that the close proximity is one of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

What’s your A1c? Dr. Alozie discusses pre-diabetes and diabetes

EL PASO, Texas - Diabetes continues to be a major problem in the borderland and the US. Today, ABC-7 medical contributor Doctor Ogechika Alozie with Sunset West Health discussed the risks, and the differences between pre-diabetes and diabetes. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7...
EL PASO, TX

