Effective: 2022-08-10 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Dodge; Laurens The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Laurens County in central Georgia Central Dodge County in central Georgia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chauncey, or 9 miles southeast of Eastman, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastman, Milan, Cadwell, Chauncey, Jay Bird Springs, Five Points, Plainfield, Cedar Grove and Godwinsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DODGE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO