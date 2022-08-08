(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 10 August, CBOE (VIX) is at 20.70, 2.77% down since the last session’s close. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.32% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.41 and 6.88% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.23.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO