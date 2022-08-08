(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 06:08 EST on Wednesday, 10 August, CBOE (VIX) is at 22.19, 4.23% up since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.64% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.41 and 0.18% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.23.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO