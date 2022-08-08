SAN ANTONIO — While the kids and coaches walk past an empty trophy case every day at Pieper High School, they feel the weight of the future on their shoulders. "It's a little degrading because you see that there's nothing there," Junior Linebacker Landon Ashpaugh said. "It's also motivating because you'll know that you'll be the first one to put something in there."

