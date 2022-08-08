Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
'We can be the first' | Pieper Warriors look to make history this season
SAN ANTONIO — While the kids and coaches walk past an empty trophy case every day at Pieper High School, they feel the weight of the future on their shoulders. "It's a little degrading because you see that there's nothing there," Junior Linebacker Landon Ashpaugh said. "It's also motivating because you'll know that you'll be the first one to put something in there."
San Antonio Current
San Antonio named as the city with the best barbecue in the nation, beating out Austin, Dallas and KC
In a move unlikely to quell bickering over which U.S. city has the best brisket and pork ribs, a new report has crowned San Antonio as the nation's best city for barbecue. According to Clever, an online website that helps connect prospective homebuyers to realtors, the Alamo City beat out favorites like Dallas, Kansas City, and yes, even Austin as the top U.S. city for 'cue.
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers share videos of intense military training in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Special urban training by the U.S. Army continued Wednesday for a third night in downtown San Antonio. Videos taken this week by KSAT viewers show active drills from military members as they operate helicopters and other aircraft near the Alamodome. Watch video in player below and...
foxsanantonio.com
A wildlife posse were a big hit at the San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO - It's not every day you see a sloth hanging out with a python and a baby alligator at the airport, but this unlikely trio was on full display Friday over at the San Antonio International Airport. A most unexpected animal encounter has become somewhat of a summer...
CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!. The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.
KTSA
San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
CBS Austin
San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern
SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio organizations partner to form promising new career center
SAN ANTONIO - A new first-of-its-kind career center has opened its doors in our area to help connect people with new jobs and training services. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today for the career center that's inside of the San Antonio Food Bank in partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo. We're told it's the first time a workforce center has ever been located inside of a food bank.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall
This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
Fuel truck flips on Loop 1604 in Von Ormy
VON ORMY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be rescued after the big rig rolled over on in the Von Ormy area. It happened Thursday morning at Loop 1604 and I-35 on the far southwest side. It is not clear what led up to the accident,...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Deputies to increase presence in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its presence downtown. Deputies will be on the Riverwalk walking, on horseback, or even on bike patrol. The increased presence downtown is to ensure that our great city stays growing in a positive light. Two ways to...
KENS 5
This San Antonio restaurant was voted 7th best place to eat in Texas | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The 7th best restaurant in the entire state of Texas is right here in the Alamo City, according to Yelp. It's called Gino's Deli and it's located in 13210 Huebner Road. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the local...
Government Technology
Satellites Monitor Tiny Roadway Changes Along Texas Highway
Tiny shifts in highway pavement serve as an indicator to maintenance officials about where to direct attention before any actual roadway failure occurs. Texas State Highway 130, a public-private toll road connecting Austin with San Antonio, uses satellite imaging technology to scan the entire roadway for flaws. “If movements get...
Texas Boy Attacked In Target Restroom, Hero Comes to the Rescue
I know women today who will bring their older sons into the women's restrooms as a safety precaution. Inside the lavatory, it's just understood. Sadly those fears will continue to intensify as we read more stories of unprovoked violence inside public restrooms. Thanks to one man, this story has a...
KENS 5
Here's when you can expect rain over the next 72 hours in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Rain is back in the forecast for San Antonians!. The next 72 hours will bring some of the best chances of showers/storms San Antonio has seen in awhile. However, these are hit and miss showers where not everyone will see it. The good news is a...
KSAT 12
‘Yellowstone’ actor to perform at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Ryan Bingham, star of the hit show “Yellowstone,” will be performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater next month. Bingham will perform with the Texas Gentlemen on Sept. 3 and 4, but the first show is already sold out. Tickets are still available for the...
