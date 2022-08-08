ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenson County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Stephenson County residents look to rebuild after heavy flooding in the area

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday’s rain caps off a wet week here in the stateline, but local leaders and residents aren’t worried about the flood line anymore. One area hit hard was pearl city. Gator Casswell owns hometown motors in the village, he says on Monday his business was almost completely submerged in water. Now though, it’s starting to brighten up.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rt. 75 near Taylor Park in Freeport re-opens

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County residents regain some road access on Friday. Route 75 east past Taylor Park in Freeport is now open after days of road closures due to flooding. The City of Freeport made the announcement around 4:30 p.m. Friday via Facebook:. City workers say side streets...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Many Stephenson County roads still flooded

PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded. New aerial video showed the situation in Pearl City, where most of Highway 73 was still underwater. Business 20 reopened earlier in the day. The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and City of […]
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, IL
City
Mcconnell, IL
County
Stephenson County, IL
Freeport, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Henderson, IL
Stephenson County, IL
Government
WIFR

Another Beautiful Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A tad cooler today with highs in the upper 70′s. Down to the 50′s tonight with highs back into the middle 70′s tomorrow. Slight chance for thunderstorms Saturday with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the low to middle 80′s.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Oak#Harlem
WIFR

State Street down to one lane at Rome Avenue next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Road repairs on Business U.S. 20 in Rockford start Monday, August 15. The project will reduce State Street to one lane in each direction. Eastbound lanes of State Street at Rome Avenue will close Monday and westbound lanes will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Illinois...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Flooded roadways reported in Stephenson County

Flash flooding remains a concern in many areas across the Stateline, including the worst occurring this morning in areas of Stephenson County. Reports from emergency management lead to a flood warning being issued, and it remains in effect until 4:45PM Sunday afternoon. Data reporting sites have picked up over 2 inches of rainfall in some spots across Northern Illinois as of 9AM. Radar estimates and weather spotters have gauged total rainfall amounts in some locations to be anywhere from 4″ to 8″.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Electric scooters drop in Machesney Park on 815 day

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - August 15 is a day to celebrate the iconic area code covering more than 15 counties in northern Illinois. To celebrate, the village of Machesney Park unveils a partnership with Bird shared e-scooters. The environmentally friendly electric transportation has seen over a year of success...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WIFR

American Red Cross offers flood clean-up kits in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Area nonprofits are working with Stephenson County officials to provide assistance for residents impacted by this week’s rains. The Red Cross will hand out flood clean up kits at St. John’s Church, 1010 S. Park Blvd., Freeport. Residents of Stephenson County can also call...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford roads blocked due to rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
WIFR

Flooding in Pearl City leaves businesses and homes hit hard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rainfall causes flood water to nearly cover houses and businesses in Stephenson County, leaving families to evacuate their homes, and business owners anxious to face the aftermath. Gator Caswell says when he got to his business early Monday morning, he knew things were going to go...
PEARL CITY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Massive fire destroys Pecatonica barn

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — A massive overnight fire destroyed a barn in Pecatonica Monday. Fire crews were called to the farm on Pecatonica Road around 11 p.m. Flames tore through the structure, and rubble was still smoking Tuesday morning. It is not clear what started the blaze.
PECATONICA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Recent Heavy Rains Bring Flooded Roads and a Rising Rock River

It has been very wet in the Sauk Valley for the past couple of days. A couple of storm systems that has dumped several inches of rain has caused this. According to Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lally says the water needs somewhere to go to and it is causing flooded roads and low-lying areas.
LEE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

$6.3M+ awarded to RMTD for green transportation

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) has been included in a federal effort to fund low-polluting and energy-efficient transit vehicles in the state of Illinois. RMTD was awarded $6,328,980 to aid in switching from an all fossil fuel-based fleet to one that includes electric hybrid buses.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy