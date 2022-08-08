Read full article on original website
WIFR
Stephenson County residents look to rebuild after heavy flooding in the area
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday’s rain caps off a wet week here in the stateline, but local leaders and residents aren’t worried about the flood line anymore. One area hit hard was pearl city. Gator Casswell owns hometown motors in the village, he says on Monday his business was almost completely submerged in water. Now though, it’s starting to brighten up.
Pearl City is flooded, but not for the first time
PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — Flood waters across Stephenson County are starting to recede after two days of heavy rain earlier this week. Roads are beginning to open and families are getting a lock at the damage left behind. Pearl City residents said, however, that this is not the first time they have had to […]
WIFR
Rt. 75 near Taylor Park in Freeport re-opens
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County residents regain some road access on Friday. Route 75 east past Taylor Park in Freeport is now open after days of road closures due to flooding. The City of Freeport made the announcement around 4:30 p.m. Friday via Facebook:. City workers say side streets...
Many Stephenson County roads still flooded
PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded. New aerial video showed the situation in Pearl City, where most of Highway 73 was still underwater. Business 20 reopened earlier in the day. The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and City of […]
Rain in Stephenson County closes roads, floods homes
(WTVO) — A number of roads in Stephenson County were closed on Monday due to flooding in the area. Find a list of all the road closures below, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. Business 20 West from Lily Creek Rd to Harlem Center Rd Lily Creek Rd from Business 20 West to Harlem […]
WIFR
WIFR
Freeport officials: 2 feet of water in some areas, avoid driving if possible
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Public work officials ask residents to stay in place if possible on Monday due to flash flooding. Roads in and around the city are under nearly two feet of water in some areas, including West Street by Read Park. Motorists should not attempt driving through flooded...
WIFR
MyStateline.com
Flooded roadways reported in Stephenson County
Flash flooding remains a concern in many areas across the Stateline, including the worst occurring this morning in areas of Stephenson County. Reports from emergency management lead to a flood warning being issued, and it remains in effect until 4:45PM Sunday afternoon. Data reporting sites have picked up over 2 inches of rainfall in some spots across Northern Illinois as of 9AM. Radar estimates and weather spotters have gauged total rainfall amounts in some locations to be anywhere from 4″ to 8″.
Freeport’s Krape Park barricaded due to fast moving water
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Parts of Stephenson County got a foot of rain in 24 hours over Sunday and Monday. Many roads in Freeport were impassible Monday morning, and Krope Park was temporarily barricaded up due to fast moving water. The Yellow Creek runs through the park. The main drive and parking lot were open, […]
WIFR
WIFR
American Red Cross offers flood clean-up kits in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Area nonprofits are working with Stephenson County officials to provide assistance for residents impacted by this week’s rains. The Red Cross will hand out flood clean up kits at St. John’s Church, 1010 S. Park Blvd., Freeport. Residents of Stephenson County can also call...
Rockford roads blocked due to rain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
WIFR
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
WIFR
Flooding in Pearl City leaves businesses and homes hit hard
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rainfall causes flood water to nearly cover houses and businesses in Stephenson County, leaving families to evacuate their homes, and business owners anxious to face the aftermath. Gator Caswell says when he got to his business early Monday morning, he knew things were going to go...
rockfordscanner.com
nrgmediadixon.com
Recent Heavy Rains Bring Flooded Roads and a Rising Rock River
It has been very wet in the Sauk Valley for the past couple of days. A couple of storm systems that has dumped several inches of rain has caused this. According to Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lally says the water needs somewhere to go to and it is causing flooded roads and low-lying areas.
WIFR
