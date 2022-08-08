ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

WWMT

Virginia semi-truck driver sentenced in crash with MSP trooper

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Virginia semi-truck driver was sentenced up to five years in prison after crashing into a Michigan State Police squad car with a semi-truck. Easton Norby-Vardac, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months to five years in prison, with a credit of 123 days, for reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function. He must also pay $2,430.60 in restitution.
PAW PAW, MI
WWMT

Victims identified after drowning at South Haven beach Monday

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The victims who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday have been identified by the South Haven Police Department. Wednesday the names of the victims were identified as Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus. Michigan. Ernster and MacDonald...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

11 year old dies in Constantine Township crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 11 year old dies after a car crashes into the SUV she was riding in Sunday afternoon. The fatal crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Klett Road and Quaker Street, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. A 49-year-old...
CONSTANTINE, MI
WWMT

Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

South Haven community spreads beach safety awareness after more drownings

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Community members in South Haven are spreading awareness about beach safety after two more people drowned on Monday. Bystanders pulled two unresponsive adults from the waters of South Beach in South Haven early Monday afternoon before first responders arrived, said the South Haven Police Department. Members of South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and police tended to the two people before taking them to Bronson South Haven Hospital. .
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek event space designed to "link" local community together

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Link, a community event space, will work with community partners to host events in the near future. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke, and City Commissioner Boonikka Herring helped with the Groundbreaking Ceremony for The Link Friday. “We...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Abortion ban law will shut down South Bend clinic in September

Starting September 15th, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios. The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down. In addition to abortions, Whole Woman's Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds. Because they offer more than abortion procedures, the new Indiana law allows...
INDIANA STATE
WWMT

Cannabis company to hold job fair in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — A Michigan based Marijuana company is looking to open its doors to its latest facility in Sturgis. Before the first bud can be sold, Puffs Cannabis is looking to hire thirty individuals during a job fair Wednesday. Cannabis Company: Calhoun County marijuana company lays off workers.
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

2 confirmed drowned off South Haven beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich, — Two people have died after drowning at a South Haven beach, according to South Haven police. The two victims, a man from Novi and a woman from the St. Clair Shores area, were pulled from Lake Michigan Monday afternoon after being seen going underwater near a buoy.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

WMU men's football team hits the field with Beautiful Lives Project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Beautiful Lives Project had 60 people with disabilities take to the field Monday morning against the Western Michigan University football team and Head Football Coach, Tim Lester. The event took place at the indoor football field inside the Donald Seelye Athletic Center. The participants were...
KALAMAZOO, MI

