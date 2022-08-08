Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Cirque Italia: Water Circus comes to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The big top is making its way to Fort Wayne this weekend. The Cirque Italia silver unit showcases innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts. This pirate-themed atmosphere, combined with the incredible acts will give the audience a unique European-style performance. A sneak peek of...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
WANE-TV
Taste of the Arts to be more disability inclusive
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This year’s Taste of the Arts festival will be disability inclusive for attendees, Arts United says. Taste of the Arts is set for Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Arts Campus Fort Wayne, The Landing, and Promenade Park. To make...
WANE-TV
Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
WANE-TV
Goo Goo Dolls to perform at Embassy Theatre in November
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The American rock band Goo Goo Dolls announced they will be performing at the Embassy Theatre Sunday, Nov. 6, as part of their Chaos in Bloom tour, which celebrates the band’s newly released album. Fans can expect to hear songs from the new...
Inside Indiana Business
Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live
Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people. The highest ranked Indiana community...
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
WANE-TV
More choices for Fort Wayne Community Schools lunches this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Inside the Fort Wayne Community Schools Nutrition Processing Center, 55 people work hard every day to feed education. “You feel like you’re doing a purpose. You feel like you’re helping the community,” Alicia Jenks said. Jenks has been working at the...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne restaurant listed among best for a date
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Online dining reservation website OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Indiana restaurant is included. The list was generated from over 13.6 million verified diner reviews. OpenTable curated the list in partnership with dating...
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
fortwaynesnbc.com
A bit of rain for the weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -Overall it’s going to be a very nice weekend. Lots of sunshine during the day Saturday will lead to clouds increasing late in the day. There will likely be some rain late Saturday night into the first part of Sunday before skies clear again Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be a little below normal for the upcoming weekend. Highs will generally be in your 80 with the low temperature at night around 60.
New fun center opens on southwest side of Fort Wayne
A ping pong play center has moved and reopened a new center on the southwest side of town in Fort Wayne.
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
WANE-TV
Getz, St Joe Center, Washington partially closed Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parts of Getz Road, St Joe Center Road, and Washington Boulevard will have partial lane closures on Thursday, August 11. Getz Road will have lane restrictions or intermittent lane closure, as will the intersection of Getz & Illinois, and Getz & Covington. The City of Fort Wayne says these closures are a part of a City of Fort Wayne Resurfacing Project.
WANE-TV
NACS welcomes its students back for the school year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The final Allen County school district kicked off its 2022-2023 school year Thursday. One with many new faces, including a new superintendent and new assistant superintendent. Northwest Allen had many job openings, but most of those were filled in the off-season. Chief communications officer Lizette Downey...
fortwaynesnbc.com
News conference against proposed southeast side jail set for Wednesday afternoon
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Local organizations have planned a news conference Wednesday afternoon to voice concerns about Allen County Commissioners’ proposal to build a new jail on the southeast side of town. The Help Not Handcuffs Coalition and ChangeMakers Fort Wayne are holding the ‘“No...
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
WANE-TV
New shell building going up near airport
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new shell building is being built just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. A groundbreaking will be held Tuesday to celebrate to launch of construction of a $5.4 million facility at 4455 Airway Ave. As a shell building, a prospective tenant can lease...
WANE-TV
FWCS, SACS, and EACS welcome their students back
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Southwest Allen, and East Allen County Schools all went back to the classroom from the 2022-2023 school year. Southwest Allen County Schools is welcoming over 7,500 students back to school Wednesday. Employees and staff with SACS say they’re...
WANE-TV
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
