Read full article on original website
Related
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
A New Tower Of Fantasy Trailer Has Customizable Characters, cars, And Much More
For the upcoming online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio unveiled a new video today. The freedom and ingenuity of the game’s character customization, equipment, and various vehicles you can ride are all highlighted in the trailer. A brief video also demonstrates the flexibility to...
No Man’s Sky Comparing Images From 2016 And 2022 In A Latest Video
The most recent in-depth video from now-famous YouTuber Cycu1 demonstrates the amazing steps Hello Games took to expand the No Man’s Sky universe. The numerous enhancements made by the writers to increase No Man’s Sky’s interactive galaxy are highlighted in Cycu1’s comparative film. The English developers’ work followed a dual route of optimization and straightforward “fan service.”
NME
‘Subnautica’ studio to reveal turn-based title with “brand new sci-fi IP” at Gamescom
It’s been confirmed that Unknown Worlds, the studio behind Subnautica, will be revealing its new sci-fi strategy game at Gamescom later this month. Last year, Krafton Inc announced it was acquiring Unknown Worlds and confirmed that “in addition to ongoing updates for Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, Unknown Worlds is currently working on a new genre-defining game” which was slated to launch into early access in 2022 but so far, hasn’t materialised.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spider-Man Remastered Screen Shots Have Been Revealed Of Pc Version
August can be found at the Spider-Man Superstore and the Marvel Games Store. Insomniacs’ remake of the well-known open-world game, which was first released in 1966 as a component of the Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, was unveiled for the PC in June during a State of Play event.
Android Central
The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 remake comparison: Differences, gameplay, and more
Naughty Dog's crown jewel, The Last of Us, is getting the remake treatment. Fittingly titled The Last of Us Part 1, this game is enhancing different aspects of the original game, which has naturally led to some questions about what is changing and what isn't. If you're trying to discern...
Comparing The PS5 And PS4 Versions Of The Last Of Us Part 1’s Graphics
A fresh video clip for The Last of Us: The Last of Us Part 1 has been released by Naughty Dog. The clip is brief but sufficient to showcase a moment with an entirely different vibe. In addition, really impressive lighting that has been significantly improved completely alters the mood...
Splatoon 3 From Nintendo, Which Will Be Released Soon
The upcoming Nintendo Direct will center on Splatoon 3, one of Nintendo’s most anticipated games for 2022. The corporation said on Monday that the presentation will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT and would last approximately 30 minutes. Like every Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 Direct will debut as a pre-recorded video on Nintendo’s YouTube site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crossplay Is Being Developed By The Makers Of The Fighting Game The King Of Fighters 15
SNK had a panel at the Evo 2022 event today, where they unveiled King of Fighters 15, their most recent fighting game. There hasn’t been a new trailer for KOF15, which is expected on Sunday, but there have been a few announcements of information. Awakened Orochi Team will be launched on August 8th, according to the business.
The Most Significant New Feature Of Madden NFL 23 Is Not Present In The PC Edition
The Madden NFL 23 that is available for pre-order on Steam is different from the Madden 23 that is available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It is comparable to the nearly ten-year-old last-generation PS4 and Xbox One consoles that are now on the market. That implies that Madden 23’s standout feature, an “influenced by physics” animation system called “FieldSense,” won’t be present in the PC version.
NFL・
Blazing Strike Has Been Postponed Until Spring 2023 In Order To Provide The Greatest Gaming Experience Possible
Fighting game Blazing Strike has received comparatively less attention in comparison to titles like Skullgirls 2nd Encore, Street Fighter 6, and Tekken 7, for instance. The game will be released in the winter of 2022 and is being created by RareBreed Makes Games and published by Aksys Games. The match...
MultiVersus’ Season One Glimpse Reveals Arena Mode, Rated Play, And More Cosmetics
More Characters, a New Ranking Mode, Classic Arcade Mode, and Other Features in MultiVersus Season 1. Tony Huynh, the director of the MultiVersus game, announced the news today during the celebration of EVO 2022. The game will also have new characters, new cosmetics like icons, banners, and variations, a retro...
IGN
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 2: Propeller Cup 150cc Gameplay
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's second wave of DLC tracks has finally arrived, and with it some fan favorites from previous games in the new Propeller Cup. Enjoy the beautiful Sydney Sprint from Mario Kart Tour, the classic Snow Land from Mario Kart GBA, the chaotic Mushroom Gorge from Mario Kart Wii, and an all-new track for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Sky-High Sundae.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn For The PS5, PS4, Switch, And PC Publish Date On November 11
Tactics Ogre: Reborn has been officially announced by Square Enix for release on November 11, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. The game design has been changed for Tactics Ogre: Reborn and the graphics and audio have been enhanced. A remake of the...
In Under 60 Days, Elden Ring’s Game Release On YouTube Was One Of The Most Successful Game Releases Ever, With 3.4 Billion Views On YouTube
With more than 3.4 billion video views in its first 60 days, Elden Ring quickly rose to become one of the most popular video game launches on YouTube. 3.4 billion people watched Elden Ring in the first two months after it was released, surpassing GTA 5’s 1.9 billion viewers, according to data.
At EVO 2022, The Schedule For The Forthcoming Strive Upgrades Will Be Revealed
During the EVO Fighting Game Premiere Tournament, Arc System Works announced a general timeline of what fans might anticipate through 2022 and 2023. No particular date has been specified, but the second Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass will start with the inclusion of a new character in the summer of 2022.
HappyGamer
257
Followers
849
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT
Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!https://happygamer.com/
Comments / 0