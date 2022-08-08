ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wibqam.com

Butter Cow revealed for 2022 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois State Fair officials and Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled one of the event’s iconic attractions Wednesday afternoon. The butter cow will be on display at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from Aug. 11-21. Designed under the theme of “Grow with Us,” sculptor Sarah Pratt’s creation brings together the interaction between the farmer, the land, and the animal.
ILLINOIS STATE
wibqam.com

Local lawmakers react to Indiana’s new abortion law

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A near-total abortion ban goes into effect on September 15. The new law bans all abortions except for cases of rape, incest and serious risk to the mother’s physical health. Senator Jon Ford has not responded to our request for an interview or...
INDIANA STATE
wibqam.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
