She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in California
No More Cashiers? Shopping with a wave of the palm with Amazon One technology. Amazon enables palm payment at 65 Whole Foods stores/ image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You no longer have to worry about forgetting your wallet at home when you head to the store.
Coastal View
Not too far gone
Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District
As we enter some of the hottest and driest months in a historic drought, local water officials have asked the state to allocate more water to the area surrounding Malibu to help mitigate wildfire risk. Unfortunately, that request has been denied. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) that services the Santa Monica Mountains unincorporated […] The post Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Researchers launch website with groundbreaking data on COVID in Santa Barbara
Researchers launch website with groundbreaking data on COVID in Santa Barbara The post Researchers launch website with groundbreaking data on COVID in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Sounds Alarm as Santa Barbara County Sees Spike in Fentanyl-Fueled Overdoses
Cottage Hospital is joining Santa Barbara’s chorus of high-octane concern over the accidental and inadvertent consumption of fentanyl and how it’s leading to drug overdoses and death, especially by young people just starting to experiment with drug use. At the current rate of opioid overdose deaths, Santa Barbara...
Ventura County Reporter
DEVELOPERS SUBMIT PROPOSALS FOR CI HARBOR | Aquarium, restaurants, retail spaces under consideration for Whale’s Tail, Fisherman’s Wharf
PICTURED: Whale’s Tail Restaurant, now closed, at Channel Islands Harbor in 2022. Photo by Jed Chernabaeff/County of Ventura – Harbor Department. Plans to redevelop two areas of the Channel Islands Harbor that have fallen into disrepair in recent years are coming into greater focus. Officials with the county-owned...
Ventura County Reporter
FISHY BUSINESS | Proposed rockfish regulations send shock waves through local sportfishing industry
PICTURED: Rex, 6, proudly displays a fish. Photo by Franklin Murphy. Franklin Murphy is teaching his two young sons to fish from the family’s boat, Sea Gal, a 24-foot Sea Ray built in 1979 and specially outfitted for family fishing trips along the Ventura County coastline. “When we catch...
visitcamarillo.com
Ventura County Coast Cocktail Collection: Camarillo Fair
In partnership with Ventura County Coast, Visit Camarillo is excited to introduce the official Camarillo beverage of the summer: Camarillo Fair. The new Ventura County Coast cocktail collection features signature drinks from five amazing mixologists and our equally amazing destinations. This curated cocktail menu was designed to represent our cool California Vibe, each diverse destination and is inspired by the unique things that each city has to offer.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners
Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
kclu.org
Former executive with auto racing parts company in Ventura County headed to prison for embezzlement
A former executive with an auto racing parts company has received a long prison sentence, after being convicted of embezzling more than $3 million. Simi Valley-based Enderle Fuel Injection makes high performance engine parts. Prosecutors say Bill Lee Jones worked for the company, eventually managing the company’s finances. They say starting in 2014, Jones started to write unauthorized company checks to himself.
Downtown Santa Barbara events this week
There are a few events happening in Downtown Santa Barbara this week. There are a variety of options such as live music performances and a comedy show.
Shock vid of ‘fire tornado’ in Los Angeles County as fast-moving blaze in California grows to 150 acres in Gorman
SHOCKING video of a so-called fire tornado has emerged as firefighters battle a fast-moving blaze in California. The fire in Los Angeles County has torched 150 acres as 200 firefighters work to get control of the growing flames. The blaze, dubbed the Sam Fire, was burning in the open, hilly...
1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park
One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
venturabreeze.com
After twenty years in education it was time to hit the beach
There are many seniors among us who have lived and continue to live lives that can be considered “success stories”…. Let’s meet Royce Hill , a retired teacher from LAUSD and see how she sees it. After twenty years with the Los Angeles Unified School District,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Buy a Piece of Montecito’s Magic Castle Cabaret
After providing a space full of glamor and entertainment to the people of Santa Barbara since 2019, the Magic Castle Cabaret is saying goodbye with a big closing sale to commemorate its permanent closure in Montecito. Owners Milt and Arlene Larsen hope to clear out a number of strange, interesting, and exciting items, including furniture, vintage tools, costumes, holiday decorations, toys, and dishes.
kclu.org
Hoping to fill thousands of vacant positions, employers are recruiting in person
An event in the Conejo Valley on Wednesday aimed to match up some vacant roles with prospective candidates. From hospitality to healthcare there are multiple job vacancies per company, at this job fair in Thousand Oaks. Miguel Zavala, a recruiter with UCLA Health, is one of those here seeking to...
Two drivers transported to hospital following rollover accident in Santa Barbara
Two drivers were transported to the hospital after a rollover accident near Highway 154 in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon. The post Two drivers transported to hospital following rollover accident in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Ventura Firefighters Rescue Dog In Distress
Ventura City firefighters rescued a dog in distress Wednesday evening near the County Government Center. They responded to the area of Victoria Avenue and Thille Street shortly after 7 PM and found the dog tangled in its leash in brush and trapped in a storm drain. Firefighters were able to...
Stone will step down as Santa Barbara Dons head football coach following the season as family relocates to NC
J.T. Stone says the 2022 high school football season is his final one as head coach at Santa Barbara as family is moving out of state. The post Stone will step down as Santa Barbara Dons head football coach following the season as family relocates to NC appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Beach Boys featuring John Stamos bring “Good Vibrations” to Ventura County Fair
VENTURA, Calif.-The Beach Boys featuring Mike Love and John Stamos attracted the largest crowd so far this summer to The Ventura County Fairgrounds. Fans of all ages arrived early and waited for the grandstand to open on Monday. Love opened the show by saying, "Thank you for coming out, Ventura County Fair, oh yes, what The post The Beach Boys featuring John Stamos bring “Good Vibrations” to Ventura County Fair appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
