Santa Barbara, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Coastal View

Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
The Malibu Times

Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District

As we enter some of the hottest and driest months in a historic drought, local water officials have asked the state to allocate more water to the area surrounding Malibu to help mitigate wildfire risk. Unfortunately, that request has been denied. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) that services the Santa Monica Mountains unincorporated […] The post Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Ventura County Reporter

DEVELOPERS SUBMIT PROPOSALS FOR CI HARBOR | Aquarium, restaurants, retail spaces under consideration for Whale’s Tail, Fisherman’s Wharf

PICTURED: Whale’s Tail Restaurant, now closed, at Channel Islands Harbor in 2022. Photo by Jed Chernabaeff/County of Ventura – Harbor Department. Plans to redevelop two areas of the Channel Islands Harbor that have fallen into disrepair in recent years are coming into greater focus. Officials with the county-owned...
OXNARD, CA
visitcamarillo.com

Ventura County Coast Cocktail Collection: Camarillo Fair

In partnership with Ventura County Coast, Visit Camarillo is excited to introduce the official Camarillo beverage of the summer: Camarillo Fair. The new Ventura County Coast cocktail collection features signature drinks from five amazing mixologists and our equally amazing destinations. This curated cocktail menu was designed to represent our cool California Vibe, each diverse destination and is inspired by the unique things that each city has to offer.
CAMARILLO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners

Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
BARSTOW, CA
kclu.org

Former executive with auto racing parts company in Ventura County headed to prison for embezzlement

A former executive with an auto racing parts company has received a long prison sentence, after being convicted of embezzling more than $3 million. Simi Valley-based Enderle Fuel Injection makes high performance engine parts. Prosecutors say Bill Lee Jones worked for the company, eventually managing the company’s finances. They say starting in 2014, Jones started to write unauthorized company checks to himself.
CBS LA

1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park

One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
MALIBU, CA
venturabreeze.com

After twenty years in education it was time to hit the beach

There are many seniors among us who have lived and continue to live lives that can be considered “success stories”…. Let’s meet Royce Hill , a retired teacher from LAUSD and see how she sees it. After twenty years with the Los Angeles Unified School District,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Buy a Piece of Montecito’s Magic Castle Cabaret

After providing a space full of glamor and entertainment to the people of Santa Barbara since 2019, the Magic Castle Cabaret is saying goodbye with a big closing sale to commemorate its permanent closure in Montecito. Owners Milt and Arlene Larsen hope to clear out a number of strange, interesting, and exciting items, including furniture, vintage tools, costumes, holiday decorations, toys, and dishes.
MONTECITO, CA
kvta.com

Ventura Firefighters Rescue Dog In Distress

Ventura City firefighters rescued a dog in distress Wednesday evening near the County Government Center. They responded to the area of Victoria Avenue and Thille Street shortly after 7 PM and found the dog tangled in its leash in brush and trapped in a storm drain. Firefighters were able to...
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

The Beach Boys featuring John Stamos bring “Good Vibrations” to Ventura County Fair

VENTURA, Calif.-The Beach Boys featuring Mike Love and John Stamos attracted the largest crowd so far this summer to The Ventura County Fairgrounds. Fans of all ages arrived early and waited for the grandstand to open on Monday. Love opened the show by saying, "Thank you for coming out, Ventura County Fair, oh yes, what The post The Beach Boys featuring John Stamos bring “Good Vibrations” to Ventura County Fair appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA

