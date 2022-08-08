ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HappyGamer

No Man’s Sky Comparing Images From 2016 And 2022 In A Latest Video

The most recent in-depth video from now-famous YouTuber Cycu1 demonstrates the amazing steps Hello Games took to expand the No Man’s Sky universe. The numerous enhancements made by the writers to increase No Man’s Sky’s interactive galaxy are highlighted in Cycu1’s comparative film. The English developers’ work followed a dual route of optimization and straightforward “fan service.”
HappyGamer

Hard West 2, A Fantastical Turn-Based Western, Is Now Available For PC

According to Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Ice Code Games, the ethereal turn-based western Hard West 2 is now available on PC on Steam and GOG. You assume the character of renowned robber Gene Carter, a legend of the Wild West, in Hard West 2. The hero selects a significant robbery of the Ghost Train locomotive with the help of his cohorts.
HappyGamer

Playtests For Dead Island 2 Will Be Finished Soon

Dead Island 2 is still in existence and might make a comeback in the coming months to prove itself, despite what appears to have been a protracted and problematic production marked by many developer changes. Insider Tom Henderson has recently said that Dead Island 2 should return at the 2022...
HappyGamer

The $20k Halo 2 Challenge Was Ultimately Completed By Someone

Halo 2 has been successfully completed on Legendary difficulty with all Skulls unlocked without a single death, earning the player a $20,000 award. Charlie “Cr1TiKal” White put out a challenge prior to this year. He made a $5,000 offer to anyone who could beat Halo 2 on an epic level with all 13 of the skulls turned on.
HappyGamer

A Latest Teaser For Total War: Warhammer 3’s Final Faction Commander, The Fourth, Has Been Released

The initial release of Total War: Warhammer 3 in February 2022 was received favorably by both players and reviewers. When the game first came out, there were a few problems. For instance, many users reported encountering issues that would cause Total War: Warhammer 3 to crash in the middle of conflicts, which may be quite irritating, particularly while attempting to complete one of the campaign’s several quest battles.
HappyGamer

With Playtests Starting Later This Month, Developer Fatshark Proposes To Participate In The Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Beta

The Warhammer 40,000: Darktide beta, whose playtests will begin later this month, is being offered by the game’s creator, Fatshark. On the official website, you can sign up for the beta test of Darktide. According to the creators, testing will continue up until the beta’s launch and will start “as early as mid-August.” Although Xbox users will soon be able to participate in the beta, the initial testing will be mostly on PC.
HappyGamer

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Starter Figures Could Become Presale Bonuses For The Spanish-Only Versions Of The Games

For gamers, pre-order perks are nothing new. Many game developers want to get consumers to buy titles right away. So they entice potential customers by promising a unique item exclusively available to those who pre-order. This is nothing new for the Pokemon brand, which recently revealed a flying Pikachu for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that could be obtained by pre-ordering the games.
HappyGamer

Coming Soon To Early Access On Steam Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure

The Steam Early Access release date for Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure is August 18, 2022, according to a recent announcement from Snowcastle Games. The Earthlock series, which is also created and released by Snowcastle Games, shares the same setting as the game. Ikonei Island has crafting, farming, combat, and a multiplayer game that you may play with your friends. It was influenced by games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing.
HappyGamer

Season 14 Legends Are Having The Wrong Powers Due To A New Apex Legends Bug

Even though Apex Legends has received high praise from the gaming press since its release, the game has been home to a wide variety of unusual and occasionally absurd bugs. Given that it’s a highly complicated game that frequently receives significant content upgrades, this is obviously neither especially shocking nor surprising, but one would assume that its player base would have seen everything by then.
HappyGamer

Splatoon 3 From Nintendo, Which Will Be Released Soon

The upcoming Nintendo Direct will center on Splatoon 3, one of Nintendo’s most anticipated games for 2022. The corporation said on Monday that the presentation will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT and would last approximately 30 minutes. Like every Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 Direct will debut as a pre-recorded video on Nintendo’s YouTube site.
