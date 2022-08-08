ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WCNC

Man pleads guilty to assisting with fatal 7-Eleven robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County judge sentenced a man to prison after he pleaded guilty to assisting in a robbery that left a 7-Eleven employee dead in southwest Charlotte. On Thursday, Treyvonte Lockhart, 33, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a robbery with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating two overnight homicides in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating two seperate shootings early Saturday morning. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Northlake Mall Drive, near the parking lot of Northlake Mall shortly after 1 a.m. Three victims were found at the scene with gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Three teens accused of armed robbery, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers took a trio of teens into custody, accusing them of armed robbery. According to the police, it happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers say the teens allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at the 7-Eleven gas station on University City Boulevard and stole the victim's car.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing child last seen with mom prohibited from contacting her, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl was last seen with her mother, who is not allowed to contact her, police said Friday. Zoya Meredith was last seen a few minutes before 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Lancaster police said. She was last seen with her biological mother, Cherrica Nichole "Nikki" Meredith. Cherrica Meredith was last seen driving a silver 2013 four-door Buick sedan. It's unclear where the pair may be headed.
LANCASTER, SC
Crime & Safety
WCNC

Charges dismissed against man in 2008 killing of UNC Charlotte student

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired in November of 2021. Charges were dropped against Mark Carver, the man who was convicted of killing UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko in 2008, the district attorney announced. Carver spent ten years in prison for Yarmolenko's death before...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Meck County jail officer fired after investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County detention officer was charged with providing a cellphone and smuggling tobacco to an inmate at the jail, deputies said. Goodwin Stuppard was fired Tuesday, Aug. 9, in connection with his arrest. Stuppard had been with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office since December of 2015.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Person shot in Uptown, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening. Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Medic: 2 injured following shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to a reported shooting on Reagan Drive around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed that two people were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Concord teen missing since July 30, officials say

CONCORD, N.C. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old from Concord who's been missing since July 30. Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30 and did not return, officials say.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Man who broke into apartment to confront ex's boyfriend rushed to hospital after fight, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two men are facing charges after a man forced his way into an apartment to fight his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend, Rock Hill police said. Officers were called to an apartment on Lucas Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported fight where someone had a gun. Responding officers were notified that someone fired a weapon during the fight before they arrived.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Union County K9 finds missing child

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County Sheriff's Office K9 is being praised for tracking down a missing child. According to the sheriff's office deputies were called to a home earlier in August to assist with locating a child who was reported missing by his family. Deputies said once...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

York County remembers fallen police detective Mike Doty

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office and the 809 Foundation are remembering fallen police detective Mike Doty Tuesday. Doty, who went by the radio call sign 809, is remembered annually on August 9. Doty was shot in the line of duty during a shootout with a suspect in 2018.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Mother, child die in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her 10-year-old son have died in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road. Troopers said a 1999 Nissan...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
