LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl was last seen with her mother, who is not allowed to contact her, police said Friday. Zoya Meredith was last seen a few minutes before 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Lancaster police said. She was last seen with her biological mother, Cherrica Nichole "Nikki" Meredith. Cherrica Meredith was last seen driving a silver 2013 four-door Buick sedan. It's unclear where the pair may be headed.

LANCASTER, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO