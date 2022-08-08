Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty to assisting with fatal 7-Eleven robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County judge sentenced a man to prison after he pleaded guilty to assisting in a robbery that left a 7-Eleven employee dead in southwest Charlotte. On Thursday, Treyvonte Lockhart, 33, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a robbery with...
CMPD investigating two overnight homicides in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating two seperate shootings early Saturday morning. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Northlake Mall Drive, near the parking lot of Northlake Mall shortly after 1 a.m. Three victims were found at the scene with gunshot...
Three teens accused of armed robbery, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers took a trio of teens into custody, accusing them of armed robbery. According to the police, it happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers say the teens allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at the 7-Eleven gas station on University City Boulevard and stole the victim's car.
Missing child last seen with mom prohibited from contacting her, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl was last seen with her mother, who is not allowed to contact her, police said Friday. Zoya Meredith was last seen a few minutes before 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Lancaster police said. She was last seen with her biological mother, Cherrica Nichole "Nikki" Meredith. Cherrica Meredith was last seen driving a silver 2013 four-door Buick sedan. It's unclear where the pair may be headed.
Man accused of killing his daughter's mother will not receive death penalty, prosecutors say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man accused of murdering the mother of his daughter will not face the death penalty if he is convicted of the crime. On Monday, a court hearing was held for Corey Mcilwain-Patterson, 29, who is charged with the February murder of Jaqusica Wilson, 27.
Charlotte mom warns other parents of possible kidnapping attempt at HomeGoods store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for three people after a mom says the suspects tried to take her shopping cart with her toddler son still sitting inside. Jillian Culp said she was shopping at HomeGoods at the River Gate Shopping Center on August 5,...
Charges dismissed against man in 2008 killing of UNC Charlotte student
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired in November of 2021. Charges were dropped against Mark Carver, the man who was convicted of killing UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko in 2008, the district attorney announced. Carver spent ten years in prison for Yarmolenko's death before...
Meck County jail officer fired after investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County detention officer was charged with providing a cellphone and smuggling tobacco to an inmate at the jail, deputies said. Goodwin Stuppard was fired Tuesday, Aug. 9, in connection with his arrest. Stuppard had been with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office since December of 2015.
'He’s in God’s hands, paradise' | Juvenile killed in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A juvenile was shot and killed in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting along Southwest Boulevard, near the Birch Townhomes off LaSalle Street, around 3 p.m. Medic transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Person shot in Uptown, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening. Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.
Medic: 2 injured following shooting in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to a reported shooting on Reagan Drive around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed that two people were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
Union County deputies are close to naming their new K-9. You get to vote on it
MONROE, N.C. — Earlier this week, the Union County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the newest member of their team: a K-9 officer who's fresh and ready to patrol. But deputies needed help picking a name for this four-legged recruit; so far, he's just been going by the pseudonym "Puppy Doe".
Concord teen missing since July 30, officials say
CONCORD, N.C. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old from Concord who's been missing since July 30. Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30 and did not return, officials say.
Man who broke into apartment to confront ex's boyfriend rushed to hospital after fight, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two men are facing charges after a man forced his way into an apartment to fight his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend, Rock Hill police said. Officers were called to an apartment on Lucas Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported fight where someone had a gun. Responding officers were notified that someone fired a weapon during the fight before they arrived.
Family of man killed by Concord police announce lawsuit against department
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Brandon Combs, who was shot and killed by a then-Concord Police Department officer in February, announced Tuesday a wrongful death lawsuit against the police department. Virginia Tayara, the mother of Combs, and her attorneys announced the lawsuit outside the federal courthouse in Charlotte...
Union County K9 finds missing child
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County Sheriff's Office K9 is being praised for tracking down a missing child. According to the sheriff's office deputies were called to a home earlier in August to assist with locating a child who was reported missing by his family. Deputies said once...
York County remembers fallen police detective Mike Doty
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office and the 809 Foundation are remembering fallen police detective Mike Doty Tuesday. Doty, who went by the radio call sign 809, is remembered annually on August 9. Doty was shot in the line of duty during a shootout with a suspect in 2018.
Man killed by police in Forsyth County was wanted for Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted for a west Charlotte murder was killed on Friday after exchanging gunshots with police in Forsyth County. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated that Alexander Weah, 23, was involved in both a homicide and a shooting where he was killed by police.
Mother, child die in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her 10-year-old son have died in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road. Troopers said a 1999 Nissan...
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
