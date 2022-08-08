ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers head back to the classroom

By Dallas Haggerty
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s officially that time of year. Teachers across Northwest Arkansas are heading back to the classroom.

With the start of the 2022-23 school year just a week away for most NWA school districts, teachers are hard at work in preparation for their students, with a couple of additional factors in mind.

For Belyn Rodgers, these factors aren’t taken lightly.

“We are going to encourage the students who would like to wear masks if they want to,” Rodgers said. “We’re not going to require it but if the parents want their kids to do that, they should definitely have them do that.”

KNWA/FOX24 was told the bottom line stays the same, continue to do what it takes to keep the staff and students safe.

