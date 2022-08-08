Read full article on original website
Caught on Camera: 4 suspects arrested in Georgia after shoplifting, high-speed chase
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Above: Watch the dashcam of the incident. Four people were taken into custody in Georgia after a report of shoplifting led to a police chase. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, deputies on August 6 were looking for a silver Ford Focus with four women inside after a reported shoplifting at an outlet store in Dawson County.
3 handymen swindle 90-year-old Ga. woman out of $118,000 in life savings, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been charged in Floyd County for allegedly stealing money from a 90-year-old Armuchee woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said that Robert John Criswell, 39, of Lindale; Kyle Dewayne Dover, 28, of Cedartown; and Hunter Chase...
Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
City responds to Migrant Bus reports
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly’s Chief of Staff is commenting on the migrant buses going through our area from Texas to the Northeast. We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the State of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum.
weisradio.com
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
Dade Sheriff: Did you drop these bags of meth last night?
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the person who dropped some bags last night in Trenton to come reclaim it. The baggies have about two pounds of meth and fentaynl in it. Deputies says the “gentleman” who dropped it out the window...
Polk Jail report – Friday, August 12, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, August 12, 2022 report below.
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
Metro Atlanta neighborhood on heightened alert as search for man with rifle intensifies
ATLANTA — A man with a rifle is terrifying neighbors in the Reynoldstown area of Southeast Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited the area on Wednesday and learned this has been going on for days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action...
Rome football players jump into action to save woman involved in car wreck
ROME, Ga. — Several Rome football players are getting praise off the field after they jumped into action to save a woman who was involved in a wreck in front of the school. The wreck happened Friday morning in front of Rome High School. Teacher Luis Goya witnessed the...
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case
A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
Shot goes through window at Dodson Avenue Health Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shot that hit the Dodson Avenue Health Center Friday morning. It happened just before 9 AM. The bullet went through the window of the building on Dodson Avenue. but did not hit anyone. If you have any information on the case,...
How a Georgia pup went from the animal shelter to becoming 'the Meryl Streep of dogs'
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In Georgia, one pup has gone from the animal shelter to a summer blockbuster. Coco is the breakout star in one of the summer's biggest hits on Hulu. She plays the lead character's four-legged companion in the film 'Prey.'. It comes after Coco was cared...
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
Strange man caught on surveillance camera watching Gwinnett teen through bedroom window
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is warning other parents after her surveillance cameras caught a man peeping through her daughter’s bedroom window as she got ready for school. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Norcross, where neighbors said no one recognized the man. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Man in U-Haul shot by police after reports of dispute on busy block of Memorial Drive
ATLANTA — A man was shot by police after reports of a dispute involving a man in a U-Haul on a busy block of Memorial Drive Tuesday. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area. That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and...
Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street. After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to...
Georgia’s Medicaid Fraud Division Secures $650,000 Settlement with Atlanta Behavioral Medicine
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Atlanta Behavioral Medicine, Inc., an Atlanta-based psychotherapy services provider, has agreed to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Georgia Medicaid for therapy services that never occurred. “Our Medicaid Fraud Division works diligently to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program...
Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County
Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
Man Facing Vehicular Homicide Charge
According to the arrest warrants, 45-year old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, and at one point, wound driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel in the 700 block of Wax Road; the vehicle left the roadway, and struck an embankment, then a tree. A female passenger was pinned between the door and the seat of the – and died from her injuries shortly after extrication.
