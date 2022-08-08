ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

WDEF

Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

City responds to Migrant Bus reports

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly’s Chief of Staff is commenting on the migrant buses going through our area from Texas to the Northeast. We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the State of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Not Just Another Day in the Park…

A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Dade Sheriff: Did you drop these bags of meth last night?

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the person who dropped some bags last night in Trenton to come reclaim it. The baggies have about two pounds of meth and fentaynl in it. Deputies says the “gentleman” who dropped it out the window...
TRENTON, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case

A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Shot goes through window at Dodson Avenue Health Center

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shot that hit the Dodson Avenue Health Center Friday morning. It happened just before 9 AM. The bullet went through the window of the building on Dodson Avenue. but did not hit anyone. If you have any information on the case,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
DORAVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street. After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to...
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Medicaid Fraud Division Secures $650,000 Settlement with Atlanta Behavioral Medicine

Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Atlanta Behavioral Medicine, Inc., an Atlanta-based psychotherapy services provider, has agreed to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Georgia Medicaid for therapy services that never occurred. “Our Medicaid Fraud Division works diligently to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program...
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County

Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Man Facing Vehicular Homicide Charge

According to the arrest warrants, 45-year old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, and at one point, wound driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel in the 700 block of Wax Road; the vehicle left the roadway, and struck an embankment, then a tree. A female passenger was pinned between the door and the seat of the – and died from her injuries shortly after extrication.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

