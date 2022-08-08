Read full article on original website
Man arrested after stealing two iPhones and a diamond ring
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday, August 8th when Bedford Police were called to an apartment on Ludlow Drive after a report of a physical altercation. An officer knocked on the door with no response. He then heard a loud noise coming from inside and entered the apartment. He located 38-year-old Justin Hobson and a female walking down the stairs.
Heltonville man arrested after alleged protective order violation
BEDFORD – A Heltonville man was arrested on a warrant for invasion of privacy after a Chief Investigator with the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s office met with two women in reference to a protective order violation on July 11, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on July 6,...
A Bedford woman was arrested after causing a disturbance at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to 13 Day Court apartments at 7:56 p.m. Sunday after a report of an unwanted intoxicated woman causing a disturbance. When police arrived they were met by the woman’s two sons who said 44-year-old Kellie Allen was...
Concerned citizen reports possible impaired man to BPD officer, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a report of a possible impaired man walking in the area of 18th and M streets. A Bedford Police officer was finishing a traffic stop in the parking lot of Total Tan on M Street when a woman approached him driving a white SUV and reported she saw a male “doped out” and running back and forth across the street in front of traffic “nonstop” in the area of 18th and M streets. The woman reported the male was also “swaying back and forth while walking”.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Melanie Bello, 20, of Washington, was arrested Sunday by WPD and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted. Greg Webb, 42, of Washington,...
Woman arrested after children approached officer needing help
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Friday night after a report at 11 p.m. of a possibly intoxicated female driver with four children in her vehicle at Revere’s Food & Fuel on16th Street. Officers checked the parking lot and could not find the woman or the...
Bedford man arrested after pinning woman against a wall and throwing a chair at her
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday at 5:10 p.m. after Bedford Police officers were called to 2940 Hillside Drive after a report of a physical altercation. When police arrived they were met by a woman who reported her ex-husband 39-year-old Shane Sargent had injured her. Police say Sargent had already left the residence.
Bedford man arrested after police find meth concealed in his underwear
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Friday morning after the driver he was with was stopped by a Bedford Police officer for a traffic violation. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Friday at 2:16 a.m. an officer was on patrol when he noticed a red car traveling south on L Street. That vehicle had no operational tail lights.
Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teens have been arrested for a shooting Sunday night. The victim, 38-year-old Jerry Jones, is in IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition after that shooting. Police were called to the incident at 8:55p.m. where they found Jones with a gunshot wound at the 6700...
Terre Haute woman charged with punching toddler
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman faces a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 after reportedly punching a two-year-old in the face. According to court documents, Raesha J. Stevens, 25, punched her neighbor and her neighbor’s two-year-old son on July...
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on IL Route 1 just south of Paris. Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash near Hill Road around 4:25 pm. An investigation revealed one vehicle was traveling south on IL Route...
Single-vehicle crash kills man in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man is dead after police say he crashed his SUV in southern Vigo County Wednesday afternoon. N. Botros, 72, was transported to a nearby hospital and died a short time later.
4-year-old Princeton boy dead after wandering into traffic, sheriff's office says
Authorities have released new details on a crash that claimed the life of a young boy in Warrick County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a driver called 911 around 4 a.m. on Monday and said he had just hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.
Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a deadly accident Monday morning on Highway 66 in Warrick County. It happened near Lincoln Avenue. Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tell us a four-year-old died after being hit by a car on Highway 66. “The younger they...
Bloomington woman arrested after 5-year-old critically injured, man dies in crash near Bloomington
A Bloomington woman faces charges after a weekend crash killed a man and left a 5-year-old child in critical condition.
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Clark County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 152, Clark County. Aug. 6, 2022 at approximately 3:16 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2021 Yellow Peterbilt Truck-Tractor. Unit 2- 2011 Yellow Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Duane Jones, 45-year-old male...
Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
