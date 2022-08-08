BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a report of a possible impaired man walking in the area of 18th and M streets. A Bedford Police officer was finishing a traffic stop in the parking lot of Total Tan on M Street when a woman approached him driving a white SUV and reported she saw a male “doped out” and running back and forth across the street in front of traffic “nonstop” in the area of 18th and M streets. The woman reported the male was also “swaying back and forth while walking”.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO