Dugger, IN

wbiw.com

Man arrested after stealing two iPhones and a diamond ring

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday, August 8th when Bedford Police were called to an apartment on Ludlow Drive after a report of a physical altercation. An officer knocked on the door with no response. He then heard a loud noise coming from inside and entered the apartment. He located 38-year-old Justin Hobson and a female walking down the stairs.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Heltonville man arrested after alleged protective order violation

BEDFORD – A Heltonville man was arrested on a warrant for invasion of privacy after a Chief Investigator with the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s office met with two women in reference to a protective order violation on July 11, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on July 6,...
HELTONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Concerned citizen reports possible impaired man to BPD officer, arrest made

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a report of a possible impaired man walking in the area of 18th and M streets. A Bedford Police officer was finishing a traffic stop in the parking lot of Total Tan on M Street when a woman approached him driving a white SUV and reported she saw a male “doped out” and running back and forth across the street in front of traffic “nonstop” in the area of 18th and M streets. The woman reported the male was also “swaying back and forth while walking”.
BEDFORD, IN
City
Deputy, IN
City
Dugger, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Melanie Bello, 20, of Washington, was arrested Sunday by WPD and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted. Greg Webb, 42, of Washington,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after children approached officer needing help

BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Friday night after a report at 11 p.m. of a possibly intoxicated female driver with four children in her vehicle at Revere’s Food & Fuel on16th Street. Officers checked the parking lot and could not find the woman or the...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after police find meth concealed in his underwear

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Friday morning after the driver he was with was stopped by a Bedford Police officer for a traffic violation. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Friday at 2:16 a.m. an officer was on patrol when he noticed a red car traveling south on L Street. That vehicle had no operational tail lights.
BEDFORD, IN
WIBC.com

Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teens have been arrested for a shooting Sunday night. The victim, 38-year-old Jerry Jones, is in IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition after that shooting. Police were called to the incident at 8:55p.m. where they found Jones with a gunshot wound at the 6700...
MORGANTOWN, IN
wibqam.com

Terre Haute woman charged with punching toddler

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman faces a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 after reportedly punching a two-year-old in the face. According to court documents, Raesha J. Stevens, 25, punched her neighbor and her neighbor’s two-year-old son on July...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wibqam.com

Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on IL Route 1 just south of Paris. Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash near Hill Road around 4:25 pm. An investigation revealed one vehicle was traveling south on IL Route...
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Clark County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 152, Clark County. Aug. 6, 2022 at approximately 3:16 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2021 Yellow Peterbilt Truck-Tractor. Unit 2- 2011 Yellow Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Duane Jones, 45-year-old male...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
WASHINGTON, IN

