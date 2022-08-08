Read full article on original website
School of the week: Porter Elementary's new Spanish program helps students with language and leadership
MACON, Ga. — There are many reasons to be excited about a new school year, and one of them is the "School of the Week" segment, where we highlight schools that make sure their students excel both in and out of school. This week, we celebrate Porter Elementary in...
'This job has given me confidence': Macon Reentry Coalition looks for volunteers to help former offenders
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Reentry Coalition needs your help with their mission to give offenders a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer impacting the programs resources. The program started back in 2008. Each year, they help about 150 people. Ronald Carter is one of...
Bibb planning board: New Otis Redding arts center may be 'Hard to Handle'
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County board will take the first official look Monday at plans for Macon's proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts, but a staff report by the county planning and zoning board says part of the project may clash with its historic downtown Macon setting.
'It's growing and we need to catch up': Monroe County looking to develop housing with 5-year plan
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Some people in Monroe County say the community needs housing as it continues to grow. Now, the county is working on their five-year development plan to keep up with growth. The plan covers several areas including land use, transportation, and broadband with five additional initiatives...
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
'My education matters': Fort Valley State University works to grow student enrollment
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — It's move-in week for new Wildcats attending Fort Valley State University this year, but how is the school's enrollment?. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went to visit the campus to find out and talk to some incoming freshmen. "We're looking forward to greeting all of our...
Bibb County School Board gives final approval of millage rate rollback
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School Board gave final approval to the district’s proposed rollback of the millage rate from 18.099 mills for Calendar Year 2021 to 16.720 mills for Calendar Year 2022 (CY22) Thursday evening. According to a release from the board, the district voted to...
Students, staff safe after knife confiscated at Washington County High School
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — School officials say everyone is safe after a weapons scare at Washington County High School Tuesday. According to a news release from the Washington County School District, it was reported that a knife was found on campus. The security team acted quickly and confiscated the knife.
Downtown Macon thrift store selling discounted school uniforms, raising funds for those in need
MACON, Ga. — Wear is a thrift store that donates its proceeds to Daybreak, a day resource homeless shelter in Macon. The store manager, Alyssa Jones, is proud her workplace gives back to the community while offering affordable options for shoppers. "Most of our price points are $10 or...
'Help them to regain their future': Dublin teen court helps more than 700 teens in 25 years
DUBLIN, Ga. — It's a court run by teens, for teens. The city of Dublin started the first teen court in Georgia 25 years ago, and since then, they've helped more than 700 teens get back on the right track. Johniah Boston started in the program five years ago....
Georgia College starts new school year with move-in day
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new round of students moved into Georgia College and participated in the official GCSU move-in day this week. About 1,100 new students moved in within a span of three hours. They were assisted by around 450 Cat Crew volunteers. The volunteers unpacked students’ vehicles...
'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students
MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
Macon student author hopes to help youth overcome adversity with new novel
MACON, Ga. — Fatima Tiozang Sappi started jotting down a story in her notebook when she was 13 years old. She's a sophomore at Howard High School, and she already has her first book published. When she first started writing, she didn't have plans to write a novel. She...
Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
Road safety concerns, frustrations prompt Macon-Bibb summit with GDOT
Each time a person dies on Macon highways, cries for road improvements resound, but the issues are complicated. Solutions are never immediate, often elusive and expensive. The quest for pedestrian safety measures on deadly stretches of Gray Highway reached new levels of exasperation recently, prompting high-level talks this month between Macon-Bibb County and Georgia Department of Transportation representatives.
'A great way to advocate for fitness': Central Georgia moms workout together, watch each other's kids
MACON, Ga. — Mamie Simmons saw the need for more ways to stay active, but for parents. She says she saw some parents were not comfortable taking their kids to the day care in the gym or they needed to be around likeminded parents to stay active, so she decided to become an iStroll instructor.
Peach County High School's new principal hopes to build strong relationships with students
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County High School Principal Jesse Davis is feeling at home with over 1,000 students and over 100 staff and faculty to lead into the 2022-2023 schoolyear. Davis started as head of the high school in April, but he's served as a principal in other...
'The demand is definitely there': Military families struggle to find and secure affordable housing in Warner Robins
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The housing market nationwide is still competitive and that is creating a shortage of affordable homes for military families who want to live off base. And that's a problem in Warner Robins and many other military towns. Some might say housing is a...
South Bibb Rec Center hosts back-to-school bash
MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back-to-school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders, and had...
Cop Sadie visits with Crisp County deputies in Warner Robins
Crisp County deputies met a Southwest Georgia native who is a big fan of law enforcement. According to a post on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies traveling back to Crisp County from a Governor's Office of Highway Safety Traffic Enforcement Network event met Cop Sadie, a TikToker from Adel.
