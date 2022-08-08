ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Georgia College starts new school year with move-in day

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new round of students moved into Georgia College and participated in the official GCSU move-in day this week. About 1,100 new students moved in within a span of three hours. They were assisted by around 450 Cat Crew volunteers. The volunteers unpacked students’ vehicles...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WMAZ

'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students

MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
MACON, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Road safety concerns, frustrations prompt Macon-Bibb summit with GDOT

Each time a person dies on Macon highways, cries for road improvements resound, but the issues are complicated. Solutions are never immediate, often elusive and expensive. The quest for pedestrian safety measures on deadly stretches of Gray Highway reached new levels of exasperation recently, prompting high-level talks this month between Macon-Bibb County and Georgia Department of Transportation representatives.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

South Bibb Rec Center hosts back-to-school bash

MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back-to-school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders, and had...
MACON, GA
wfxl.com

Cop Sadie visits with Crisp County deputies in Warner Robins

Crisp County deputies met a Southwest Georgia native who is a big fan of law enforcement. According to a post on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies traveling back to Crisp County from a Governor's Office of Highway Safety Traffic Enforcement Network event met Cop Sadie, a TikToker from Adel.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
