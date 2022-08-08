ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Local lawmakers react to Indiana’s new abortion law

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A near-total abortion ban goes into effect on September 15. The new law bans all abortions except for cases of rape, incest and serious risk to the mother’s physical health. Senator Jon Ford has not responded to our request for an interview or...
INDIANA STATE
wibqam.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
WTHR

Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
wibqam.com

Butter Cow revealed for 2022 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois State Fair officials and Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled one of the event’s iconic attractions Wednesday afternoon. The butter cow will be on display at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from Aug. 11-21. Designed under the theme of “Grow with Us,” sculptor Sarah Pratt’s creation brings together the interaction between the farmer, the land, and the animal.
ILLINOIS STATE
WANE-TV

Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
FOX59

Indiana tax refund checks could hit mailboxes as early as next week

INDIANAPOLIS – The check is (almost) in the mail. Hoosiers still waiting on mailed checks for their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund could receive them as early as next week if all goes as planned. A paper shortage had delayed the checks by several weeks. The checks will now include the original $125 taxpayer refund as […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Bill introduced that would name clinic after Jackie Walorski

WASHINGTON (WANE) – The Indiana state delegation introduced a bill Sunday to name a clinic after late Indiana Representative Jacki Walorski. Wolorski, her communications director Emma Thomson and her district director Zach Potts died in a car accident on Wednesday. The bipartisan resolution would name the Department of Veterans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Indy#The Indiana Senate#Eli Lilly Co#Lilly#Iu Health#Indiana University#Kelley School Of Business
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
99.5 WKDQ

Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?

How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
INDIANA STATE
WISN

2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
KENOSHA, WI
wevv.com

Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest

There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest." “I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy