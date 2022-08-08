Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Local lawmakers react to Indiana’s new abortion law
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A near-total abortion ban goes into effect on September 15. The new law bans all abortions except for cases of rape, incest and serious risk to the mother’s physical health. Senator Jon Ford has not responded to our request for an interview or...
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
wdrb.com
Public Health Commission outlines more than 30 recommendations for state of Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year of discussions, an Indiana commission has some new ideas on how to improve public health. In a more than 100-page report, the Governor's Public Health Commission outlined several recommendations for the state. "This impacts every citizen across the state. It impacts our local...
wibqam.com
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
What we know about state’s plan to send $200 inflation relief payments to Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can expect to see another $200 in their bank account after Indiana lawmakers approved a second set of payments during the special session. The money comes from the state’s surplus. Gov. Eric Holcomb pitched the idea of a $225 payment in June to help Hoosiers struggling with high gas prices and inflation. […]
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows nearly 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls
INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
wibqam.com
Butter Cow revealed for 2022 Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois State Fair officials and Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled one of the event’s iconic attractions Wednesday afternoon. The butter cow will be on display at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from Aug. 11-21. Designed under the theme of “Grow with Us,” sculptor Sarah Pratt’s creation brings together the interaction between the farmer, the land, and the animal.
WANE-TV
Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
Indiana tax refund checks could hit mailboxes as early as next week
INDIANAPOLIS – The check is (almost) in the mail. Hoosiers still waiting on mailed checks for their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund could receive them as early as next week if all goes as planned. A paper shortage had delayed the checks by several weeks. The checks will now include the original $125 taxpayer refund as […]
WANE-TV
Bill introduced that would name clinic after Jackie Walorski
WASHINGTON (WANE) – The Indiana state delegation introduced a bill Sunday to name a clinic after late Indiana Representative Jacki Walorski. Wolorski, her communications director Emma Thomson and her district director Zach Potts died in a car accident on Wednesday. The bipartisan resolution would name the Department of Veterans...
Your News Local
August 11 serves as convenient reminder for NIPSCO residents to contact 811 before digging
Merrillville, IN – In conjunction with National 811 Day on Thursday, August 11, NIPSCO hopes that 8/11 on the calendar serves as a natural reminder for residents to call 811 or visit Indiana811.org at least 2 business days before any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. With...
wibqam.com
Indiana’s largest nursing home company agrees to $5.6M settlement after allegations of defrauding Medicare
INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, the largest nursing home company in America, has agreed to pay nearly $5.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by submitting false claims to Medicare. According to the United States Department of Justice, a former employee of a hospice service company...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
WISN
2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana
KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
YMCA offering big bonuses for after-school care workers in central Indiana
AVON, Ind. — The YMCA is offering some big incentives in an attempt to attract workers for the youth development team. That includes the before- and after-school program positions. The organization is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires. Additionally, those workers that stay a year can earn...
wevv.com
Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest
There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest." “I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your...
