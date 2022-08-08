Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Riley Moss growing from great player to great leader in fifth season
The Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information. "We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve. Marengo is part of the...
KCRG.com
“We were bad in every category,” Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In 2021, Iowa Hawkeye offense sat in the bottom half of the Big Ten in almost every offensive category. “Last year we were bad in every category that there really was,” said senior quarterback Spencer Petras. “We need to be better everywhere every spot every situation.”
KCRG.com
Field of Miracles game gives miracle players the chance to be a star
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects. That money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to support quality of life and tourism investments in Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. Cubs...
KCRG.com
UNI’s new offense focused on putting points on the scoreboard
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Being picked to finished fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference is something that irritates Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley. One thing he’s put an emphasis on all offseason and heading into fall camp, is that this team needs to score points and score more points.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
Two years after the storm, a Cedar Rapids man is creating art out of the devastation. Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again."
KCRG.com
Our Town: Marengo preserving history while revitalizing city
"We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve. Iowa Dept. of Public Safety starts study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair. The Iowa Department of Public Safety started a new study on whether there is a problem with human trafficking at the Iowa State Fair and other large events in the area.
KCRG.com
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. Both sported their throwback uniforms at the movie site - and of course - entered through the cornfield. Possible human remains found in Iowa river. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating after possible human remains...
KCRG.com
Our Town: Marengo wind turbines a great resource for the area
Two years after the storm, a Cedar Rapids man is creating art out of the devastation. Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again."
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Sweet Corn festival ready to kick off
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects. That money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to support quality of life and tourism investments in Iowa. Military families awarded free tickets to 'Field of Dreams' game. Updated: 5 hours ago. Three...
KCRG.com
Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life
The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
KCRG.com
Wednesday marks two year anniversary of devastating derecho
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was two years ago on August 10, a massive storm system approached eastern Iowa. It would eventually become one of the worst derechos in U.S. history, causing billions of dollars in damage, as winds ripped roofs off buildings and destroyed crops and trees and so much more.
KCRG.com
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
A few showers and storms Thursday evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a few showers and storms yet this evening, but most miss out on any rainfall of substance. The most likely area to see additional rainfall is now generally west of a line from Decorah through West Branch. Some isolated spots could get a brief downpour or some small hail before activity generally tends to diminish a bit after dark. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most tonight as lows fall toward the upper 50s and low 60s.
KCRG.com
Willie Ray hands out thousands of meals to the people of Kentucky suffering from severe flooding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley has handed out thousands of meals to people in Eastern Kentucky following flooding that left hundreds of people homeless and at least 38-people dead. This comes two years after Fairley fired up his grill and cooked for the people of Cedar Rapids...
KCRG.com
State Fire Marshal announces retirement
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects. That money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to support quality of life and tourism investments in Iowa. Military families awarded free tickets to 'Field of Dreams' game. Updated: 7 hours ago. Three...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man recycles derecho debris into trees
Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again." No Field of Dreams game in 2023. Updated:...
KCRG.com
A few showers possible tonight, hotter Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A brief warm-up is ahead, but cooler temperatures return quickly. A few showers are possible yet this evening into Saturday morning, but they will be very light and very scattered at best. In fact, most folks can expect partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures fall toward the low to mid 60s.
KCRG.com
Muscatine park closed indefintely due to vandalism
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff announced that Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice. Officials say the discovery of vandalism inside the park led to the decision. Cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the SkatePark, and a parking block from the Skate Park parking lot was placed on top.
KCRG.com
Ely kicks off 150th birthday celebrations
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Ely is marking a milestone with a two-day event that kicked off on Friday - Ely’s Sesquicentennial celebration. The city marked 150 years with a multitude of events, including a variety show, a “dad joke” competition, a kids movie, and learning sessions that focus on teaching about the City’s history.
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
Comments / 0