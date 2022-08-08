CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a few showers and storms yet this evening, but most miss out on any rainfall of substance. The most likely area to see additional rainfall is now generally west of a line from Decorah through West Branch. Some isolated spots could get a brief downpour or some small hail before activity generally tends to diminish a bit after dark. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most tonight as lows fall toward the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEST BRANCH, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO