WHNT-TV
Philip Rivers Returns With St. Michael Catholic to Take on Athens
Athens' very own Philip Rivers is set to make a "special" return to his old stomping grounds. River's will coach his own high school football team, Saint Michael Catholic of Fairhope, against his alma mater, the Golden Eagles.
WHNT-TV
Victim Identified in Fatal Tuscumbia Stabbing
Tuscumbia Police said a body found at a home prompted lockdowns at both Deshler Middle School and Deshler High School. A person of interest was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.
WHNT-TV
Man Charged With Murder in Tuscumbia Stabbing
Tuscumbia Police said a body found at a home on Thursday prompted lockdowns at both Deshler Middle School and Deshler High School. A man was charged with murder Friday in connection to the investigation.
WHNT-TV
Staying Weather Aware During Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding
The National Weather Service reported flooding around 1 to 2 feet deep across some roads in Florence. They also reported that a woman had to be helped from her vehicle after getting stuck in the water.
WHNT-TV
Taylor Haynes Found Dead During Search
Authorities confirm they found the body of Taylor Haynes while searching on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.
