Muscle Shoals, AL

WHNT-TV

Man Charged With Murder in Tuscumbia Stabbing

Tuscumbia Police said a body found at a home on Thursday prompted lockdowns at both Deshler Middle School and Deshler High School. A man was charged with murder Friday in connection to the investigation.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WHNT-TV

Taylor Haynes Found Dead During Search

Authorities confirm they found the body of Taylor Haynes while searching on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.

