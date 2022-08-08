Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Raikkonen feeling ready for Cup debut at Watkins Glen
Kimi Raikkonen feels ready for his NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend at Watkins Glen after getting some laps in the Next Gen car earlier this week. Chevrolet put Raikkonen in the simulator along with Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez and, on Thursday, the Finn tested one of the original Next Gen prototype cars at Virginia International Raceway.
racer.com
McNulty joins Skip Barber TC America team
Sally McNulty has joined the Skip Barber Race Team for the remainder of the 2022 TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School championship, beginning with Rounds 9 and 10 at Road America, August 19-21. McNulty will drive a new No. 780 Borla Exhaust Skip Barber Racing School Honda Civic Si — one of only two turnkey 11th generation Civic Si Honda Performance Development race chassis that were built for 2022.
racer.com
Raikkonen ‘ready to go’ for NASCAR Cup debut, says Trackhouse’s Marks
Justin Marks and Trackhouse Racing have given Kimi Raikkonen a comprehensive workbook ahead of his NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend, and the team co-owner is confident the former Formula 1 world champion will be ready to hit the ground running. “We’ve put together a preparation protocol for him that’s...
racer.com
Ups and downs of a rookie Cup season a slow burn for Burton
Harrison Burton doesn’t leave the racetrack miserable. Burton isn’t one to wear his emotions on his sleeve or jump up and down to make sure others know how he feels. And he’s not going to be a driver seen throwing his helmet when someone does him wrong.
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
COTA not worried about timing of F1's Las Vegas race
Circuit of the Americas is comfortable with Las Vegas being scheduled close to it on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar as the sport looks to group more races by region. F1 is trying to make its schedule more efficient from an environmental and logistical perspective due to the amount of freight being flown around the world for each race. However, promoters tend to want events to be spaced out to ensure high demand in their region, but COTA chairman Bobby Epstein says he thinks Vegas and Austin are different enough for both to succeed even with relatively close dates.
racer.com
Petty GMS looking for quick results from Gragson: 'We're not going to mess around here'
Petty GMS Motorsports making a driver change for its No. 42 Chevrolet after only one season was simply a matter of time. But perhaps not the way you think. “We don’t have time, we’ve got to go, and that’s the honest to God’s truth,” team president Mike Beam said after the announcement that Noah Gragson will be piloting the car beginning next season. “We’re not going to mess around here. Maury [Gallagher] will tell you – we’re not going to mess around. We’re committed to this. What it costs to do it.
Comments / 0