WHNT-TV
Taylor Haynes Found Dead During Search
Authorities confirm they found the body of Taylor Haynes while searching on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.
WHNT-TV
Accused Cop-killer Expected in Court Thursday
It's been two and half years since Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III, was killed in the line of duty. The man accused of fatally shooting him, LaJeromeny Brown, has been charged with capital murder. He's due in court Thursday, where a trial date could be set.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Restaurant Week is Underway
Huntsville Restaurant Week celebrates dozens of culinary delights in the Rocket City. Grissom Parents Respond to School Lunch Controversy. Archery Team Ending Season in Statewide Competition. Philip Rivers Returns With St. Michael Catholic to …. Huntsville’s Green Team Launches Litter Survey. Man Charged With Murder, Abuse of a Corpse...
WHNT-TV
Terry's Pizza Celebrating Huntsville Restaurant Week
Huntsville Restaurant Week celebrates dozens of culinary delights in the Rocket City. Staple restaurants like Terry’s Pizza have grown with the city for the past six decades.
WHNT-TV
Local Hardware Store Closes After 90 Years
Recently, a sign went up on the door at Lewter Hardware in Huntsville. It addresses customers saying in the wake of the untimely death of store owner Donnie Lewter the only way forward is to close the store's doors.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville's Green Team Launches Litter Survey
As the city of Huntsville continues to grow trash is becoming a big problem. As part of a larger commitment to taking care of our environment the city's green team is conducting a city-wide survey through the end of this month to receive public input on litter.
WHNT-TV
Unique 'Super Guppy' Plane Delivers SLS Cargo to Redstone Arsenal
News 19 was on-scene today as NASA's "Super Guppy" landed at Redstone Arsenal. Unique ‘Super Guppy’ Plane Delivers SLS Cargo to …. Madison County Parents Worried about Frequent Bus …. Sensory Rooms Built to Help Children in Limestone …. Alligator Hunting Season Begins. Where is Governor Kay Ivey?...
WHNT-TV
Grissom High School parents respond to nutrition director on school lunches
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., (WHNT) — Complaints from the parents of Grissom High School students have turned the issue of school lunches into a wide-ranging conversation about the district’s health foods policy. The conversation has opened the door for parents from other North Alabama school districts to chime in. Most...
WHNT-TV
Philip Rivers Returns With St. Michael Catholic to Take on Athens
Athens' very own Philip Rivers is set to make a "special" return to his old stomping grounds. River's will coach his own high school football team, Saint Michael Catholic of Fairhope, against his alma mater, the Golden Eagles.
