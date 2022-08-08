Police officers, firefighters plan training exercise at SLO County school. Here’s what to know

Don’t be alarmed if you spot firefighters and police officers swarming a San Luis Obispo County elementary school this week.

A large, multi-agency training exercise will be conducted on two separate days — Tuesday and Saturday —at Grover Beach Elementary School, 365 S. 10th Street in Grover Beach, according to a news release from the Grover Beach Police Department .

Training is scheduled to take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days and will involve agencies from across jurisdictions, the release said.

Police departments from Grover Beach, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande will be there, as well as California State Parks, the Five Cities Fire Authority, Cal Fire and the Lucia Mar Unified School District, the release said.

“The purpose of the exercise is to enhance the collaboration between agencies if there was ever a need to respond to a school facility during a critical incident,” the release said.

Parking will be restricted in the area surrounding the school on the training days, and access to the school will be limited to those involved in the training exercise on those days, according to the release.