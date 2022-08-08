ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

Police officers, firefighters plan training exercise at SLO County school. Here’s what to know

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ux25d_0h9hJZnN00

Don’t be alarmed if you spot firefighters and police officers swarming a San Luis Obispo County elementary school this week.

A large, multi-agency training exercise will be conducted on two separate days — Tuesday and Saturday —at Grover Beach Elementary School, 365 S. 10th Street in Grover Beach, according to a news release from the Grover Beach Police Department .

Training is scheduled to take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days and will involve agencies from across jurisdictions, the release said.

Police departments from Grover Beach, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande will be there, as well as California State Parks, the Five Cities Fire Authority, Cal Fire and the Lucia Mar Unified School District, the release said.

“The purpose of the exercise is to enhance the collaboration between agencies if there was ever a need to respond to a school facility during a critical incident,” the release said.

Parking will be restricted in the area surrounding the school on the training days, and access to the school will be limited to those involved in the training exercise on those days, according to the release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWRYV_0h9hJZnN00
The Grover Beach Police Department is among the local law enforcement agencies participating in a training exercise at Grover Beach Elementary School on Aug. 9 and 13, 2022. Grover Beach Police Department

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Police admit error, dismiss citation against SLO County Observer

Following allegations of retaliation, the San Luis Obispo Police Department dropped a traffic citation given to a man who had previously video taped an officer hitting a suspect in the head. The tape led to a use-of-force investigation. Four days after the use-of-force incident, on July 25, Officer Blake Etherton...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grover Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
City
Pismo Beach, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Grover Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police seeking public’s help identifying thieves

San Luis Obispo police released photos on Thursday of a man and a woman who allegedly stole a bicycle, in hopes the public will help identify the thieves,. One photo shows a woman with a helmet walking the bike through the REI store in the SLO Promenade on Madonna Road. The other photo shows a man with crumbled up bills in his hand.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cause of Five Acre Brush Fire Revealed

The cause of the five-acre blaze that sparked in Santa Ynez last week, named the Fletcher Fire, has been released. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the fire was started by a ride-on lawn mower in dry vegetation. Hand crews and air support responded to the scene in the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Elementary School#California State Parks
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday

A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police. The incident occurred around 7 p.m....
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

High speed chase comes to an end near Paso Robles

Red Mercedes Benz crashes near Spring Street offramp. – A high-speed chase involving a red Mercedes Benz that began near the start of the Cuesta Grade ended near Paso Robles yesterday, according to eyewitness reports. The chase began shortly before 3 p.m. California Highway Patrol placed a spike strip on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 08/01 – 08/07/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 01, 2022. 21:30— Michel...
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit

Originally Published By: County of Santa Barbara Webpage:. ” Vandenberg Village, Calif. – A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 PM, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
1K+
Followers
165
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy