ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Former President Trump says FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach

By Antonio Fins, Kevin Johnson and Stephany Matat, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
The List

How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?

United State Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney and his wife Lynne. She followed in her father's footsteps to become a Wyoming congressperson in 2017 (via Britannica). But long before she started representing the Cowboy State,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Mar A Lago#Fbi#U S House
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy