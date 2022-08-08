ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded

A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
ENVIRONMENT
Freethink

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding

After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: The Heaviest Rain Is Yet To Come In Many Areas

Excess monsoon moisture moving into Colorado on Thursday will increase the threat for flash flooding especially over the wildfire burn areas in the mountains. Because of the chance for heavy downpours, it's a First Alert Weather Day for all of Colorado.There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon...
COLORADO STATE
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
AOL Corp

Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities

A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
YREKA, CA
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
