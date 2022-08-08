Read full article on original website
Death Valley 1,000-Year Floods Seen From Space in Before and After Images
The hottest place on Earth saw almost a year's worth of rainfall in just three hours.
Death Valley Flooding an 'Extremely Rare, 1,000-Year Event'
Over the weekend, nearly a year's worth of rain fell on the California national park in just three hours.
Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded
A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
Photos Show Major Damage From Last Week's Rare Flash Flooding In Death Valley
A record amount of rain caused flash flooding at Death Valley National Park. All roads remain closed within the park. Death Valley is the hottest place on Earth and the driest place in North America. Photos show the damage left behind after the flood. Record-breaking rains caused flash flooding in...
Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming
The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
Hoover dam explosion: here’s what just happened at the iconic landmark
A transformer blew earlier today at the Hoover Dam, which sits on the Arizona-Nevada border. In a tweet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, reported that "the A5 transformer" caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, and the power supply was apparently uninterrupted.
A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding
After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
Watch: Massive waves crash over Hawaii rooftops amid ‘historic’ south swell
HONOLULU — A dramatic viral video shows the moment massive waves crashed into a townhome community on Hawaii’s Big Island, spilling over rooftops during what forecasters are describing as a “historic” south swell. According to Hawaii News Now, the footage was captured Saturday at a coastal...
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Flooding in Las Vegas Leaves Several Casinos, the Strip and Airport Under Water
People took to Twitter to share shocking videos of the scene.
Shocking video of Las Vegas Strip flooding shows water pouring through casinos after monsoon rain submerges streets
MONSOON rain has flooded the Las Vegas Strip, with videos on social media showing water pouring through the city's iconic casinos. Some of the most famous casinos - Circa Resort, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood Casino and the LINQ Hotel - have been flooded as a result of the rampant rain on Friday.
First Alert Weather Day: The Heaviest Rain Is Yet To Come In Many Areas
Excess monsoon moisture moving into Colorado on Thursday will increase the threat for flash flooding especially over the wildfire burn areas in the mountains. Because of the chance for heavy downpours, it's a First Alert Weather Day for all of Colorado.There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon...
Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country
Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities
A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
Videos show water pouring into Las Vegas casinos as flash flooding follows a rare, heavy thunderstorm in one of the US's driest cities
Videos circulating on Twitter showed flash floods on the streets of Vegas — one of the US's driest major cities.
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake that rattled Ridgecrest was an aftershock of 7.1 quake in 2019
An earthquake shook the Ridgecrest area Thursday evening. The magnitude-4.6 quake struck at 6:19 p.m., a little over 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones, Thursday's earthquake was an aftershock to the 7.1 earthquake that struck the area in 2019.
Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm
An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
