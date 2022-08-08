ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Gateway High School marching band director charged with giving student alcohol

By Jennifer Borrasso
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Gateway High School marching band director is charged with giving a student alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, James Hoeltje gave an 18-year-old student alcohol on a band trip in Virginia Beach and before the prom. KDKA-TV learned that about 50 students and at least nine chaperones were on the trip.

On the band trip in April, the teen — who is a recent Gateway High graduate — told police Hoeltje gave her "airplane type" bottles of vodka and whiskey before he allegedly attempted to kiss her multiple times. Police said he climbed on top of her, but she got away. As she went to leave, the complaint said Hoeltje grabbed the teen's buttocks and asked her to come back later.

Hoeltje admitted to police the teen was in his hotel room and said he didn't stop her when she took a mini bottle of alcohol. According to the complaint, Hoeltje said he may have accidentally touched the teen's bottom while reaching for the door handle. He denied that he attempted to kiss the teen.

Police said the teen also told them Hoeltje gave her a bottle of vodka at school before prom, which she shared with other students.

The victim said she began texting and Snapchatting with Hoeltje in January 2022 and that sometimes the conversations would be "sexual in nature." Police said Hoeltje acknowledged he probably crossed a line and shared too much about his personal life with her.

Gateway Superintendent Dr. William Short said Hoeltje, who has been working for Gateway for 14 years, is suspended.

"Today I was notified that an employee was charged officially," said Short. "To be honest with you, it's appalling. It's not our standard here at Gateway. I want to assure everyone we are dealing with it in an efficient and important manner."

"It's appalling," Short told KDKA-TV. "We are upset as a board, as a community. We want to make sure that we make this correct."

The superintendent got a phone call Friday from the police chief saying that a Gateway employee was being investigated. Over the weekend, the superintendent sent a letter to parents about that investigation, saying band camp was postponed on Aug. 8. On Monday, police charged the 37-year-old with one count of selling or furnishing liquor to a minor, a misdemeanor.

"This was an employee for a number of years, (he) was exemplary," said school board president Jack Bova. "It's inconceivable and we are at a loss."

It's unclear who will fill in to lead the marching band.

KDKA-TV reached out to Hoeltje on Monday but did not hear back.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police prepare for busy weekend in city’s downtown area

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police said following last week’s violence that left two people dead, and more than a dozen injured, today the city saw a record in homicides, with 44 murders thus far this year. During Thursday’s police briefing, officials asked for the public’s help and said they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man charged with 8 counts of arson in connection to 'suspicious' fires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been charged in connection with eight "suspicious" fires across Allegheny County, officials said.Allegheny County police said multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating 15 "suspicious" fires between April 23 and Aug. 5 in the Homestead and Munhall areas. All 15 fires were incendiary by the fire marshal.Police said there were trash and dumpster fires, materials and debris set on fire near buildings, and one vacant structure fire. Dustin Jones, 26, was arrested and charged Wednesday with eight counts of arson and criminal mischief. Police said he was responsible for setting eight of the fires.Police also said a 16-year-old boy was responsible for one of the fires and was referred to the juvenile justice system. Police said it was an "isolated incident" and not connected to any other fires.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Verona Presbyterian Church sets date for its final service

Verona Presbyterian Church will soon shut its doors for good. Church leaders said its membership has dwindled over the years from more than 400 to just 31 people, and about 10 come to Sunday services religiously. The pandemic also had a tremendous impact in cutting programs and stopped in-person services...
VERONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 people injured in PRT bus accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were hurt when a PRT bus collided with a vehicle earlier Friday morning. KDKA has confirmed that the vehicle and the bus collided in the West End Circle at West Carson Street. On the bus, a male suffered a knee injury and a female suffered a head injury. The severity of their injuries is unknown, as is the condition of the driver of the vehicle. Police and medics are on the scene. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
