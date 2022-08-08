ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Experienced Eagle looks to build on semifinal appearance

By By JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

After making a run to the 5A state semifinals for the first time since 2016 last year, the Eagle football team looks to keep building.

The Mustangs return 12 starters from a team that was denied a shot at playing for a state title when a 41-yard walk-off field goal from Highland’s Ian Hershey went through the uprights. Once again, dreams at Thunder Stadium will be big this fall.

“We’ve got some really good depth, so we want to make a really strong run and try to be one of the best teams in the SIC,” said Eagle coach John Hartz said.

Hartz added that while there was disappointment for the semifinal loss, he felt like the team was able to hold their heads high knowing that both teams put in a tremendous effort. As they go into the 2022 season, the Mustangs hope to keep that intensity going, as they have five teams on their schedule that were state playoff teams a season ago.

Helping the cause is seven returning offensive starters, including several who are in key skill positions.

Among them are wide receiver Ian Duarte, who transferred in from California last year and had an impressive first year with the Mustangs, becoming a big-play threat every time he stepped on the field. He was named the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Duarte has picked up a Pac-12 offer from Arizona, but Hartz said Washington State has started showing a lot of interest in him recently. According to 247Sports, he also has FBS offers from Fresno State and San Jose State.

Junior Makeo Sneddon and senior Deegan Martinho — who will also play running back — are other guys who Hartz points to as pass catchers.

While Martinho will be the lead tailback, where he was a first-team all-conference selection a season ago, Eagle also gets back Roy Hull, who saw his fair share of touches out of the backfield, as well.

“We feel very fortunate, Roy is an absolute team-player and hard-nosed,” said Hartz. “He and Deegan bring a 1-2 punch there. They’re both very special athletes.”

At the quarterback position, Eagle will be turning to senior Jake Longson, who had won the starting job last summer before suffering a broken leg before the season began and missed the entire season. He’s now spent two summers as the varsity quarterback, but the season opener against Meridian will be the first time he’s gotten substantial varsity experience.

“Jake’s a gamer,” Hartz said. “Jake stepped up at big moments and showed it in the Boise State camp. He likes the ball in his hands, so I’m not concerned about Jake. I think he’ll have a good year.”

On the line, Eagle returns three senior starters in twins Brandon and Ryan Lowry and Kall Renner, who was a second-team All-Foothills selection last year. Hertz said a couple of sophomores could fill the other two spots in Owen Niehaus and Aren Monk.

“They are just great athletes and great lifters,” Hertz said about the two sophomores. “Aren’s more your prototypical offensive lineman. He looks the part, has a little more weight. And Owen is just a great athlete, he’s got our best squat for an offensive lineman as a sophomore. Both kids are tough.”

On the defensive line, the Mustangs return defensive end Carter Davis, a first-team All-Conference selection who has offers from the likes of Army, Navy, Penn, Brown and Georgetown. Juniors Seth Brock and Charlie Creason both bring back experience on the line.

In the linebacker group, Eagle returns Eli Mikida, an all-conference honorable mention last year and gets back Mason Mitchell, who missed all of last season with an injury. Hartz said Mitchell has an offer from College of Idaho.

Renner, who was a second-team all-conference defensive lineman last season, moves to middle linebacker to help fill some holes left by graduation.

“That’s where he’s wanted to be this whole time,” Hartz said. “He’s a tough kid, we’ve got to use him wisely.”

In the defensive backfield, Tristan Walker returns as cornerback, while Hartz said there will be battles at the other three spots. Sophomore Gavin Crawford was someone in that group that the coach pointed to as having a good summer.

