ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia children rally against gun violence at the state capitol

By Madison Montag, Dennis Owens
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INYdA_0h9hIPvu00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gun violence has consumed Philadelphia, and state lawmakers have largely ignored it, blaming the local district attorney. On August 8, young Philadelphians came to Harrisburg with homemade signs and a plea for help.

People of all ages went to Harrisburg to protest for gun safety. Seventeen-year-old Emily said, “Shots were fired outside of my school,” and 13-year-old Eleanor Koepke-Heisler said, “I’ve lost over ten people to gun violence sin Philly over the past five years.”

Dozens of other young people from Philadelphia were also at the capitol with similar experiences and stories, carrying signs with grim statistics and rallying for change.

Danay McNeill from Community Rising said, “There have been 308 homicides in Philadelphia in the time I’m writing this, and by the time you’re hearing this there have been 333.”

Protesters want lawmakers to make it more difficult to possess guns as well as additional money for anti-violence programs.

“The state needs to start taking better background checks. Why does my phone have more security than a gun?,” Koepke-Heisler asked.

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Fetterman leads Oz in new poll

Representative Andrew Lewis (R-Dauphin County) said “Criminals are already not following laws, so adding more laws is not gonna stop the crime.”

Representatives like Lewis blame Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for what they call a dereliction of his duty and being lenient against gun crimes.

“The answer is not so much as point a finger in the direction of law abiding gun owners and say, ‘Well let’s take away more of their freedoms.’ The solution is enforcing the laws on the books and holding criminals accountable,” Lewis added.

Philadelphia DA Krasner blames Republicans for spike in city violence

Philadelphia Democrat Darisha Parker says there is more that can and should be done without harming the second amendment. “I just need people on the other side of the aisle to give a damn,” said Parker.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Dealer faces 30 years for trafficking through Indiana County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia drug dealer pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing drugs through Indiana County and surrounding areas, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Jelahn Williams, a/k/a “Boog”, 27, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to count one and two of the indictment before Senior United States District Judge […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Murder charges reinstated in crash that killed troopers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a woman in a crash on a Philadelphia interstate that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian earlier this year. Common Pleas Court Judge Lillian Ransom’s decision Wednesday comes more than a month after a municipal court judge dismissed the charges […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Sweet fun for all at Hershey’s Chocolate World

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — You may think that the free chocolate tour ride is the only thing to experience at Hershey’s Chocolate World. But did you know there is way more than just the ride and the shop? There are many ways to satisfy your sweet tooth at one of the largest candy shops in […]
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
WTAJ

Mount Nittany Health expands services in Boalsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health identified the need for behavioral health services as a priority in its 2019 Community Needs Health Assessment. Now almost 3 years later they have announced that Pediatric Psychologist, Shannon Manley, PhD, has joined Mount Nittany Physician Group Pediatrics. She will be practicing at the Mount Nittany Health […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy