Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Pasoans Who Love to Party In Vegas Should Explore Emerald Cove
Almost everyone in El Paso loves to travel to Las Vegas for some wild fun. Most El Pasoans who do travel to Las Vegas usually goes to party their life away. If you've been to Las Vegas then you know all about the party lifestyle that goes on there. Most people know Las Vegas is the city that never sleeps.
Which El Paso Businesses Can Easily Be Open 24/7 In the Future
How often do you find yourself staying up late at night, wanting to get a bite to eat, or you need to go to the store? Personally I find myself doing that A LOT. And there are some great stores that I personally would love to see open if I'm out at 2 in the morning.
Dutch Bros Continues El Paso Expansion with Planned Chelmont Location
If you're a coffee connoisseur and you live or work around the Chelmont area in central El Paso, you’ll be happy to know Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding to your side of town, too. State documents posted online show the Oregon-based coffee chain -- already in the process of...
4 Frida Khalo Events El Paso Fans Will Love Starting This Weekend
Frida Khalo fans, don't miss two pop-up markets, sip and paint and stage opera dedicated to the Mexican artist across El Paso beginning this weekend. This month, El Paso Opera is hosting several events across town celebrating Frida Khalo, including a fun sip and paint, two vendor markets, and a stage opera.
Listen to Eerie Audio Captured in West Texas Home with Chilling, Mysterious History
There’s a home in the relatively quiet Kern neighborhood in west El Paso, Texas that hides a haunting past. Those who follow local lore or have more than a passing interest in the paranormal still know it and refer to it as "the Patterson House." The home is the...
El Paso’s Chalk The Block Back For 2022 Seeking Artists & Vendors
Chalk The Block celebrates 15 years of colorful chalk art and free family fun in downtown El Paso this fall. Beginning in October, Chalk The Block will take over downtown El Paso for three days, where local artists will create temporary masterpieces made of chalk, artisans will sell their handmade treasures, and food trucks will serve up yummy eats as you get lost in the magic and wonder of the annual colorful event.
One of a Kind House in Texas Comes with Its Own Batcave
I love Zillow Gone Wild. Zillow Gone Wild is a page that shares the craziest real estate listings and houses on Its Instagram account. Zillow Gone Wild is one of the places where you can find out all about that insane mansion where the polyamorous family lived on the west side of El Paso.
The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
There’s a Kind Place El Paso Families Can Snag Free Baby Supplies
Luckily, there is a center in El Paso that can be really helpful for women and their children. Especially women who are expecting or currently caring for a baby who need a helping hand with baby supplies. That center is based out of a church in the Northeast part of town.
Get Ready to Sing Your Heart Out at Conan Gray’s El Paso Concert
It is always great to see a fellow Texan become a superstar. Not sure how Conan Gray really feels about Texas, but he did spend his teen years in Georgetown, Texas, according to an interview with Billboard.com. Gray writes some of the most heart-wrenching, catchy songs I've ever heard. It...
El Paso Area Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes Getting Ready to Open
Fall is almost here and that means area farms are putting the finishing touches on their corn mazes and pumpkin patches. Those looking to get lost among the cornstalks and pick out the perfect pumpkin need only wait until the last weekend in September for a “corny” adventure.
Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News
Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
Celebrate One of EP’s Unique Shops At Red Door Vintage’s New Location
One of El Paso's unique shops is changing locations after their original location was vandalized back in July. The Red Door Vintage is a local shop that specializes in horror, props, makeup, art, accessories, oddities, decals, t-shirts, and more. Back in July, their location on Montana Ave. was broken into after an increase of crime sprees in the area. Unfortunately, shop owner Leticia Peña told Kiss FM's Monika that the police really did nothing to help.
Apple Picking Fun Is Just a Short Drive From El Paso
Apple season is here, and you can be picking your own in less than 2 hours. The late summer family-friendly activity is not only a fun excuse to get out of the city for the day, but it’s also an excellent way to eat fresh and support local area farms.
Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
What Former Miss El Paso Laura Harring is Up to These Days
If the name Laura Harring sounds familiar to you- then you probably remember when the bright eyed brunette was crowned Miss El Paso in 1984!. Known as Laura Elena Martinez Harring, she would then compete in the Miss Texas pageant and win!. She then went on to win Miss USA...
Mountain lion wanders into home in El Paso's Five Points
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A mountain lion came down from the Franklin Mountains and made its way into a storage room of a home in El Paso's Five Points. Video shared with KFOX14 showed the wild animal entering the yard and prowling around a home on July 1.
Live Active EP Invites Hiker Enthusiasts To Hike-A-Thon Event
Hikers, are you up for a challenge? A hiking challenge that is! If you answer is HECK YES then strap on your hiking shoes, grab your hiking passport and hit the trails with other hiking lovers for Live Active El Paso’s Hike-A-Thon. Live Active El Paso in collaboration with...
