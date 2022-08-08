ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso’s Chalk The Block Back For 2022 Seeking Artists & Vendors

Chalk The Block celebrates 15 years of colorful chalk art and free family fun in downtown El Paso this fall. Beginning in October, Chalk The Block will take over downtown El Paso for three days, where local artists will create temporary masterpieces made of chalk, artisans will sell their handmade treasures, and food trucks will serve up yummy eats as you get lost in the magic and wonder of the annual colorful event.
The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News

Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
Celebrate One of EP’s Unique Shops At Red Door Vintage’s New Location

One of El Paso's unique shops is changing locations after their original location was vandalized back in July. The Red Door Vintage is a local shop that specializes in horror, props, makeup, art, accessories, oddities, decals, t-shirts, and more. Back in July, their location on Montana Ave. was broken into after an increase of crime sprees in the area. Unfortunately, shop owner Leticia Peña told Kiss FM's Monika that the police really did nothing to help.
Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
Mountain lion wanders into home in El Paso's Five Points

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A mountain lion came down from the Franklin Mountains and made its way into a storage room of a home in El Paso's Five Points. Video shared with KFOX14 showed the wild animal entering the yard and prowling around a home on July 1.
