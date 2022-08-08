Community Burger Opens August 10 in The Mill on Etowah

Chef Todd Hogan will open Community Burger in The Mill on Etowah , at 225 Reformation Pkwy, Suite 300, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 , the restaurant Monday announced in a press release. The eatery will be open for lunch and dinner featuring a menu of burgers built with “inventive flavor combinations, proprietary spice blends, and house-made condiments.” The food menu will be accompanied by a selection of custom-made craft cocktails served on tap.

The burgers range from the traditional H Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles to the Texican burger served with roasted green chiles and onions, Jack cheese, and arugula. International-inspired burgers include the huevos rancheros burger made with chorizo, guacamole, and a fried egg, or the brat-burger topped with sauerkraut and spicy mustard.

The burger menu branches out from beef with offerings like the seared ahi tuna burger topped with a pickled ginger sriracha-honey slaw and the plant-based Veghead burger made with garbanzo beans, farro, and wild mushrooms. Guests also can choose from three fresh salad entrées and enhance their meals with sides like chipotle-ranch Brussels sprouts, hand-cut fries, and handmade bacon cheddar hash browns.

Community Burger’s on-tap cocktail program is built on a foundation of seasonal flavors, craft mixers, and quality spirits combined to create unique takes on classic cocktails. The opening day menu will include offerings like a smoked apple whiskey sour, ruby red paloma, and a mint julep.

In addition to cocktails, some adults-only milkshakes also will be on the menu. The boozy “Mom and Dad” shakes feature flavors like chocolate malt, cookies and cream, and white chocolate strawberry swirl. The beverage menu is rounded out by local craft beer selections, including Allenbrook Lager and Shirtless IPA brewed by Canton’s Green Line Brewery.

Community Burger will live up to its name through the “My Community Matters” program that will support three local nonprofit or community causes each quarter. With each order, guests will receive a wooden nickel that they can use to vote for their charity of choice. At the end of the quarter, the pot will be divided among all three causes.

Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .