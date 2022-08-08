ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Benzinga

Putin Gets Petitions From Russian Artists, Scientists To Halt Death Penalty In Ukraine's Donetsk: 'Mercy Is The Strength Of Our People'

Russian scientists and human rights activists are asking President Vladimir Putin to halt Russia's death penalty in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR). A petition started by Russian mathematician Alexander Bufetov on Change.org, addressed to Putin, read, "Mr. President! Vladimir Vladimirovich! We are very concerned about reports of the possibly imminent execution of death sentences handed down in the Donetsk People's Republic."
Benzinga

'Let The Dead Children Haunt Your Dreams:' Russian Journalist Holds Up Sign In Courtroom As She Gets Put On House Arrest For Anti-War Protest

A local court in Moscow on Thursday ordered house arrest, until Oct. 9, for a journalist who staged an anti-war protest on Russia's TV news channel. Marina Ovsyannikova, who earlier said the country's police detained her, appeared at the hearing after Russia's Investigative Committee registered a criminal case against her under a law on spreading "fake news" — an offense punishable by as much as 15 years in jail.
Benzinga

US Department Of Justice Braces To Prosecute Google By September: Report

The U.S. Justice Department prepared to prosecute Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google by September for illegally dominating the digital advertising market, Bloomberg reports. Lawyers with the DOJ's antitrust division questioned publishers in another round of interviews to procure additional details for the complaint. The Trump government-led scrutiny into Google's ad...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

