Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NC State's Jada Boyd won't return for 2022-23 basketball season
Raleigh, N.C. - Jada Boyd won't return as a member of the NC State women's basketball team this Fall. A school spokesperson told WRAL Boyd does not plan to enroll in school this year and therefore does not plan to return to the team. Certainly a shock for the Wolfpack...
Dayreon Jennings sets standard for Lee County football
Dayreon Jennings takes football very seriously, even if his pre game routine is surprisingly sweet. "I always get an Oreo milkshake before every game," The Lee County senior linebacker said. It might not be the first choice from a nutritionist, but it works for him. Jennings is a leader for...
Bulls batter Shrimp, 4-3
Durham, N.C - Bulls first baseman Tristan Gray crushed his league-leading 27th home run and second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni also went yard, while starting pitcher Luis Patino fired five scoreless innings as Durham defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-3 on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls are tied with Jacksonville for first place in the East Division.
A cut above: Carthage boy's luscious locks capture hearts in mullet contest
Carthage, N.C. — Abby Miller said it's not unheard of to see someone with a mullet when out and about in Moore County. But her son, Emmett Miller, didn't know what a mullet was when she took him to get his hair cut in 2020. When he said he wanted his hair long in the back and short in the front, mom and dad had to tell Emmett, then just 5, about the world he was entering.
Person injured in rollover crash near Wake Forest
Wake Forest, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash. The single-car crash occurred on North Carolina Highway 98 near Six Forks Road after 2:30 a.m. There were limited details available on the crash or condition of the driver. The road reopened...
5 places to take your kids for ice cream in the Triangle
Raleigh, N.C. — Summer is not over - yet! It's time to take the children for one last sweet treat before school starts! Here are our top five places for ice cream in the Triangle!. Two Roosters (Raleigh and Durham) With three Raleigh locations and two in Durham (one...
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
New app will help NC firefighters track exposure to carcinogens
A new app launched Friday to help North Carolina firefighters track their exposure to carcinogens while on the job. The N.C. Firefighter Cancer Alliance announced the tracker just before 10 a.m. at the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo in Raleigh. The app will allow firefighters to log the calls they've...
Deputy shot and killed in southeastern Wake County
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed along Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road, near southeast Raleigh, before 2 a.m. At 5 a.m., Sheriff Gerald Baker held an emotional press conference,...
New food hall in Johnston County promises variety of food traditions for everyone in the family
Selma, N.C. — A lot of people in the heart of Johnston County are excited about a new dining experience called the Old North State Food Hall. It’s coming soon to what many call the busiest crossroads in North Carolina. It’s where Interstate 95 and Highway 70 meet close to the towns of Smithfield and Selma.
2 people injured in Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday that left 2 people injured outside. Just after 2:00 p.m., Durham police said it responded to a shooting outside the EZ Mart on North Alston Avenue. Officers said they located two adult males who had been shot...
Tips to help you prepare for a healthier school year
Raleigh, N.C. — With another school year just around the corner, parents, children and teachers can add a fourth “R” to reading, (w)riting and (a)rithmetic - reducing your risk of getting sick. Common illnesses such as colds, the flu and COVID-19 can run rampant anywhere lots of...
Daily flights impacted at RDU after American Airlines cuts more than 1,000 flights at CLT this fall
Raleigh, N.C. — American Airlines announced big changes to its fall flight schedules on Thursday. The plan includes cutting more than a thousand flights from Charlotte Douglas International in September and October. With Charlotte being the airline's second biggest hub, this could impact options at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The...
Wake County deputy shot near Knightdale
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed near the intersection at Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road at 1:30 a.m.. Limited information was available. WRAL News is there working to learn more.
NCDOT worker hit, killed by vehicle in Wilson County
Sims, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that a worker had been hit and killed by a vehicle in Sims. NCDOT said the employee, 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw, was cleaning up debris along the highway in Wilson when a Honda Accord traveled off the roadway striking her. The driver of the Honda fled the scene after impact.
11 left without homes following fire in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Eleven people were left homeless after an apartment fire in Raleigh. Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Chamberlain Street on Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were showing from the back of the building. One dog and one cat were...
Residents allowed back in homes after gas leak sealed in Wake Forest neighborhood
Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest residents have been allowed back in their homes after a gas leak caused their neighborhood to be evacuated. Construction crews ruptured a gas line along the 3800 block of Wild Meadow Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel were on the scene. Due to...
6 teenagers shot, injured at private party at Raleigh night club, says police
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said early Saturday morning it is investigating a shooting that left 6 teenagers injured. A large police presence blocked Hodges Street in northwest Raleigh Friday night. Raleigh police told WRAL News that 6 teenagers were shot at a private birthday party at...
'Very dedicated:' Deputy found dead in Wake County did not radio for help, left K-9 in car
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. WRAL News cameras captured deputies escorting the deputy’s body from the scene.
