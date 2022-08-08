ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Dayreon Jennings sets standard for Lee County football

Dayreon Jennings takes football very seriously, even if his pre game routine is surprisingly sweet. "I always get an Oreo milkshake before every game," The Lee County senior linebacker said. It might not be the first choice from a nutritionist, but it works for him. Jennings is a leader for...
SANFORD, NC
WRAL News

Bulls batter Shrimp, 4-3

Durham, N.C - Bulls first baseman Tristan Gray crushed his league-leading 27th home run and second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni also went yard, while starting pitcher Luis Patino fired five scoreless innings as Durham defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-3 on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls are tied with Jacksonville for first place in the East Division.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

A cut above: Carthage boy's luscious locks capture hearts in mullet contest

Carthage, N.C. — Abby Miller said it's not unheard of to see someone with a mullet when out and about in Moore County. But her son, Emmett Miller, didn't know what a mullet was when she took him to get his hair cut in 2020. When he said he wanted his hair long in the back and short in the front, mom and dad had to tell Emmett, then just 5, about the world he was entering.
CARTHAGE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
WRAL News

Person injured in rollover crash near Wake Forest

Wake Forest, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash. The single-car crash occurred on North Carolina Highway 98 near Six Forks Road after 2:30 a.m. There were limited details available on the crash or condition of the driver. The road reopened...
WRAL News

New app will help NC firefighters track exposure to carcinogens

A new app launched Friday to help North Carolina firefighters track their exposure to carcinogens while on the job. The N.C. Firefighter Cancer Alliance announced the tracker just before 10 a.m. at the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo in Raleigh. The app will allow firefighters to log the calls they've...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
WRAL News

Deputy shot and killed in southeastern Wake County

Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed along Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road, near southeast Raleigh, before 2 a.m. At 5 a.m., Sheriff Gerald Baker held an emotional press conference,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

2 people injured in Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday that left 2 people injured outside. Just after 2:00 p.m., Durham police said it responded to a shooting outside the EZ Mart on North Alston Avenue. Officers said they located two adult males who had been shot...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Tips to help you prepare for a healthier school year

Raleigh, N.C. — With another school year just around the corner, parents, children and teachers can add a fourth “R” to reading, (w)riting and (a)rithmetic - reducing your risk of getting sick. Common illnesses such as colds, the flu and COVID-19 can run rampant anywhere lots of...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame#Acc
WRAL News

Wake County deputy shot near Knightdale

Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed near the intersection at Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road at 1:30 a.m.. Limited information was available. WRAL News is there working to learn more.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NCDOT worker hit, killed by vehicle in Wilson County

Sims, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that a worker had been hit and killed by a vehicle in Sims. NCDOT said the employee, 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw, was cleaning up debris along the highway in Wilson when a Honda Accord traveled off the roadway striking her. The driver of the Honda fled the scene after impact.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

11 left without homes following fire in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Eleven people were left homeless after an apartment fire in Raleigh. Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Chamberlain Street on Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were showing from the back of the building. One dog and one cat were...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy