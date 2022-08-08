ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Junction Football Bringing Experience into this Season

The Carl Junction football team is coming off a season where they finished 3-7 and they’re looking to bounce back to compete with some of those top programs.

The Bulldogs are bringing experience back on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. They have 8 guys returning on defense.

As for the offense, they will be led by Junior Quarterback Dexter Merrell.

The difference between last year’s team and this year’s team is more leadership and more game experienced players for the Bulldogs this season.

“Well we were a very young football team and inexperienced a year ago, and saying that, I thought our kids last year really competed and they really played hard,” said Head Coach Doug Buckmaster “we were not a very good offensive football team, we were a pretty good defensive team.”

One guy who looks to make his impact felt this season is Senior Defensive Lineman Donnie Keith, who was sidelined last year with an injury, but he’s ready to go and be a leader for the team.

Keith said, “Oh yeah, cause when I started my sophomore year, I didn’t have a whole lot of experience so it made it tough. But since I have like the years, experience in, it makes a lot more easier especially that mental standpoint. So, like the called plays. my sophomore year, I kind of got confused a little bit, but now it’s easy”

They also have Senior Running Back Chance Bendford returning as well as some other skilled guys. With a offense that wasn’t as explosive as they hoped it would be last season, he believes their off-season really brought them together and made them better.

“I thought we had a lot more team meetings, more weights, more off-season practice, just more of everything throughout the off-season. it just helped us come together and put things together better,” Benford said.

Their season will begin on Friday August 26th, where they will host Ozark with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

