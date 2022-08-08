ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Webb City returns to Cardinal Stadium for summer practices

By Max Preston
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TvcK_0h9hHCfU00

The Webb City Cardinals would fight their way to another state championship victory in 2021. It would be number 16 for the program, which is a record for the state of Missouri. Now the Cardinals return to the field for the 2022 season hoping to add another title to their name, but for now the team is just excited to be back on the turf for the first day.

Lucas Ott said, “It’s a great feeling to be back, we had a week off. It was definitely needed after that summer camp. We had a pretty physically demanding summer camp, but a good camp overall, but it’s nice to be back and get back into it. Football season’s gonna be starting up in the next couple of weeks, so it’s coming fast and we gotta get ready for it.”

Playing out the season after winning a title can arguably add more pressure to teams with high expectations set and hopes of defending another championship, but of course for Webb, their focus lies straight ahead for the new campaign.

Head Coach John Roderique said, “We haven’t mentioned anything about a state championship at all. I know one thing, It’s not played until December, so there’s not a lot we can do about that until that time. The only thing we can do right now is show up and get better each day. So that’s kind of been our focus, that’s been the way we’ve handled that.”

With a solid amount of seniors lost last year, the team is confident in their current seniors as well as the underclass leaders who will step up. The Cardinals don’t plan on backing down anytime soon.

Landon Johnson said, “I think it’s really strong, if everybody works together and everybody does their job, I think it’s really strong. It’s a great group of guys. Our offensive line has really stepped up this year, just improved a lot from the start of camp to now an our receivers are really good, we have a lot of returning guys.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Webb City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
koamnewsnow.com

Hulstine, Holland lead Webb City to Midwest Regional championship

WEBB CITY, Mo. – The Webb City 12u baseball team is just one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series. Webb City defeated Davenport, Iowa 3-1 Wednesday morning in Indianapolis to punch their ticket to the Midwest Regional Tournament championship game – which will be played on Friday.
WEBB CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinal Stadium#Summer Camp#American Football#The Webb City Cardinals
KTTS

30th Anniversary of the Disappearance of Tracy Pickett

(KTTS News) – Today marks the 30th Anniversary of the Disappearance of Tracy Pickett. Tracy was reported missing August 12, 1992. Pickett was 14 when she disappeared. She is a white female with blonde hair and green eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5’4 and weighed 115 pounds.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
Four States Home Page

Tens of thousands travel to Carthage for Marian Days

CARTHAGE, Mo. — People are preparing to hit the road after one of the biggest traditions in the region, Marian Days, comes to an end. The celebration made it’s return following a two year break caused by the pandemic. Marian Days has been an ongoing tradition for the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer […]
CARTHAGE, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy