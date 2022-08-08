Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Thursday, August 11, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon $4.08, is down 3 cents from our last report of $4.11 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 18 cents from a week ago, and is up, 52 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 13, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken on Paradise Road in Boulder, Wyoming by Kris Bacheller. Kris writes: “The fog rising up off the warm, damp meadows and irrigation ditch give a cloak of mystery to the landscape. It captivates me. 35 years and Ican’t get enough of Wyoming’s beautiful places.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Microbrews Are Big Business In Wyoming, Contribute More Than $200 Million To Economy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Microbrew festivals in Wyoming are big business. Very big business. In fact, there’s a festival nearly every weekend in Wyoming between Memorial Day and the end of September. “They’re huge for our state and almost every festival has a competition...
cowboystatedaily.com
Biologists Say Established Wolf Packs Outside of Wyoming’s Northwest Corner Are Unlikely
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About four years ago, Johnny Bergeson – an avid hunter and hunting guide from Laramie – watched a wolf from the cab his pickup. Bergeson, his pickup and the wolf were in southern Wyoming’s Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, August 11, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken north of Upton, Wyoming by Dick Claycomb. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where...
cowboystatedaily.com
Oh, Joy: Flooding Releases High Numbers Of Mosquitoes In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The eggs can lay dormant for years, waiting for the right conditions. Once the adults emerge, the females seek out a blood meal, which will provide enough protein so they can lay their eggs, and the cycle starts all over again.
cowboystatedaily.com
Petroleum Association: Development of Billion-Barrel Wyoming Oil Reserve Possible But Challenging
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gaining access to a billion-barrel oil reserve discovered in Wyoming won’t be impossible, but it may be improbable according to an oil and gas industry representative. Last week, Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited announced it had confirmed the presence of a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Worst Of Mountain Pine Beetle Epidemic In Wyoming Over, Experts Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drive along Wyoming’s highways or back roads through forested regions, and the view will likely include vast spreads of dead trees – many of them still standing. The mountain pine beetle epidemic that struck the hardest during the early...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. “Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else,” Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. “It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that’s about seven tenths of a cord.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Teachers Spending Their Own Money On Classroom Supplies Is Common
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As with any budget, there are always unexpected expenses. When it comes to public education, it’s often the teachers who make up the difference. A recent survey showed that over 90% of teachers around the country spend their own money...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say Chuck Gray Is Wrongly Taking Credit For Voter ID Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Wyoming legislators are speaking out against Secretary of State candidate Chuck Gray’s claims that Gray was the reason a voter ID bill passed in 2021. Gray, a Republican representative from Casper, was the lead sponsor on this bill. Reps....
cowboystatedaily.com
Cody Gubernatorial Debate: Gordon, Bien Would Consider Medical Marijuana Legislation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a forum held in Cody Thursday morning, Republican gubernatorial candidates Gov. Mark Gordon and Brent Bien said they would not rule out approving medical marijuana if legislation came before them, legalizing the substance. “I think I would be willing to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Abortion In Wyoming Will Continue; Judge Calls Abortion “Healthcare”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After pausing Wyoming’s abortion ban in late July for two weeks, Judge Melissa Owens now has placed a preliminary injunction on the law that could last months or years while the case against it wages on. “A decision to have...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Here Are My Predictions For The 2022 Wyoming GOP Primary Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those have been opening paragraphs and headlines of my columns leading up to this moment. We are watching world history happen right here in our little Wyoming. Politically, we are watching the World Series, March Madness, and the Super Bowl all...
cowboystatedaily.com
Shooting the Breeze With Rod Miller And Cat Urbigkit: Pre-Election Pondering
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists for Cowboy State Daily. Cat Urbigkit: Hey Rod, our experiment of shooting the breeze in a column was popular enough that Editor Jimmy wants us to do more. While I generally like the guy’s taste in music, I must say he’s a bit of a glutton for punishment in asking for more of our political opinions.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: The Facts Chuck Gray Is Forgetting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As I observe Representative Chuck Gray’s campaign for the Wyoming Secretary of State position, I find it hard to watch him take credit for how he successfully “authored and passed our state’s Voter ID law”. He seems to have forgotten the true facts behind the bill, so I have decided to come forward with the rest of the story.
cowboystatedaily.com
Who Is The Best Political Expert In Wyoming? Time To Take The Cowboy State Daily Political Quiz
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Okay folks, who is the smartest political prognosticator of them all?. I have issued this challenge to the staff of the Cowboy State Daily and also to all our readers. Who is the smartest of them all?. Just fill out this...
cowboystatedaily.com
Leaked FBI Memo: Gadsden Flag, Other Symbols Are Signs Of Militia Violent Extremists
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Be warned if you fly the Gadsden, Betsy Ross, Liberty Tree or certain other flags. Maybe you have one in your shop or garage or you might have a Punisher Skull decal on your truck. You could possibly have a Spartan helmet on one of your T-shirts, perhaps a tattoo? These and other symbols are potential signs of domestic terrorism, according to a leaked internal FBI document.
Comments / 0