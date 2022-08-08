Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Suspect still at large after leading South Boston pursuit in stolen car
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A person is on the run after leading South Boston Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on South Central Avenue Friday afternoon. Officers with the South Boston Police Department tried to make a traffic stop around 2:45 p.m., but instead of stopping investigators said the silver Kia vehicle drove off.
2 arrested in Eden deadly shooting facing charges for first-degree murder
EDEN, N.C. — Two men who were arrested in a man's shooting death are now facing charges for first degree murder. Justin Warren Joyce, 25, and Waylan Ray Tuttle, 18, were both charged in July with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in the death of Fuquain Donee Fallen.
chathamstartribune.com
Semora man under $10 million bond after shooting Caswell deputy
A Semora Township man is under a $10 million bond after wounding a Caswell County Deputy on Aug. 10. On Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., two Caswell County Deputies were answering a domestic violence call on Paradise Lane in Semora N.C. when the suspect opened fire, wounding one of the deputies when he was shot multiple times. Following the shots, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home.
wfxrtv.com
Woman arrested after reportedly hitting, kicking deputy in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman accused of slapping and kicking a deputy in Campbell County was taken into custody on Saturday. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in for a welfare check of a woman sleeping inside of a gray Nissan truck in the Dollar General parking lot at 12283 Wards Road on Saturday, Aug. 6.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg killing pleads guilty after jury deadlocks
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a 2019 killing in Lynchburg has pleaded guilty, four months after a jury deadlocked during trial deliberations in his case. Devon Bailey offered the plea August 8 to Voluntary Manslaughter in connection with the December 2019 killing of Darius Saunders, Jr. He was sentenced on that charge and a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, but as he was 15 years old at the time of the killing, he has been committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Serious Offender until he is 21 years old.
chathamstartribune.com
Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near Dry Bridge Road. The Virginia State Police is investigating the incident that occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Route 29, one tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Road in Pittsylvania County. A 1998 Jaguar was traveling north on Route 29, and...
WRAL
Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
Montana man hit by car, dies along Pittsylvania Co. road
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man from Montana lost his life in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking in the road. According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a 1998 Jaguar was heading north on Route 29 — near Dry Bridge Road […]
Two injured in South Boston shooting, police say
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — A young woman and a teenage boy were hospitalized Monday night after being shot in South Boston, sparking a police investigation. The South Boston Police Department says its officers — along with Halifax County deputies — were dispatched to a report of a shooting near Willow Oaks Apartments on Poplar […]
WSET
One person trapped in car rescued in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to a motor vehicle crash with reported entrapment and injuries Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at Shady Knoll Avenue. When the department arrived on the scene they said the car was off the road and in a small creek.
WSLS
20-year-old woman, 17-year-old boy hurt in South Boston shooting
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – A woman and a teenage boy were hurt in a shooting in South Boston on Monday night, according to police. Authorities said the shooting happened on Noblin Avenue near Willow Oaks Apartment complex around 10:15 p.m. The victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy,...
Durham man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist
On Thursday, police said Ellis Johnson, 53, of Durham, was cited for failure to yield right of way and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
WRAL
Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood. Sky 5 is flying over an active scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake...
WSET
GALLERY: Danville Police asks for community's help to identify persons of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department shared a series of pictures of people they said may have information about a crime. If you know any of the people pictured, they are asking you...
Virginia investigating suspected overdoses at only privately run prison
A state investigation into potential overdoses and a death at Virginia's only privately run prison is underway.
thenewsprogress.com
Chase City man killed after disagreement; Suspect charged with 2nd degree murder
On August 4, around 1p.m. the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 11714 Highway 92 in Chase City for report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim—Orezo “Jason” Redd, of Chase City—had sustained several gunshot wounds. Redd was pronounced dead on the scene by the responding rescue squads.
Potential overdoses, death at privately run Lawrenceville prison spur state investigation
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a rash of potential overdoses and a death at the privately run Lawrenceville Correctional Center in Brunswick County. Christopher Ferreira, a spokesperson for The GEO Group, the prison operator, confirmed Wednesday that one inmate died Aug. 6 after prison staff “observed several inmates who appeared to be lethargic […] The post Potential overdoses, death at privately run Lawrenceville prison spur state investigation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Shocking video shows moment Virginia man is struck by lightning
Bobby Pridemore was moving cows in a pasture about 100 yards behind his home in Crewe when lightning struck a metal gate and sent a charge down the barbed wire fence where he was standing.
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
wfxrtv.com
Rush Homes breaks ground for disability-friendly, affordable housing in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Disabled residents in Lynchburg having trouble finding an affordable place to stay could soon receive help in the form of a new housing facility. Rush Homes hosted a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Aug. 11 for its new, disability-friendly, affordable housing facility. The executive director of...
