Jefferson County, MO

KMOV

East St. Louis flood victims remain frustrated without FEMA, other state assistance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Frustration continues to mount for East St. Louis residents like Glenda Merriweather. “Come on now, this what, we’re now in our third week…and nothing has been done yet,” said Merriweather. “Out in Cahokia I just on the news that they’re [going to] get their sewer lines fixed, what about East St. Louis? In St. Louis, FEMA is coming to assist them. What about Edgemont in East St. Louis? What about Parkside? Don’t forget them over there. So yes, I feel neglected.”
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
KMOV

Flood debris cleanup making progress, more to go

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- More than two weeks after record-breaking rains caused widespread flooding, tons of flood debris has been cleaned up. But there are still many mounds of ruined personal possessions caused by floodwater, piled high in front of yards and filling dumpsters. John Wagner is the director of...
KMOV

Cardinals Care and United Way team up to help flood victims

Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect. A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. ***IMAGES IN THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING*** A violent attack inside a Metro East home...
KTTS

Two Die in Head-on Crash in Iron County

(KTTS News) – Two men are dead after a head-on crash on Thursday evening in Iron County, Missouri. The Missouri state highway patrol says that 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. Both Keith Johns and the other driver, Daniel Martin were pronounced dead...
KMOV

2 dead in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
WIFR

Fire at a metal recycling plant near St. Louis

MADISON, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire broke out at a metal recycling company building in Madison, Illinois. The smoke from the blaze could be seen far away as St. Louis and Spanish Lake. Firefighters from several departments have responded to the scene. No word yet on what caused the...
KMOV

Homes restored by disaster crews after flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Disaster relief crews are on the ground across the region visiting water-ravaged homes. This week, North City residents are seeing their houses be restored after historic flooding destroyed the inside. “They came, they cleaned up, and they swept it up,” says resident Gary Morris. Disaster...
FOX 2

St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
tncontentexchange.com

Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses

The Bonne Terre City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday night discussed the idea of tiny houses in town, approved dates and some details for a variety of upcoming entertainment events, added an alley and discussed ongoing projects like Benham Street’s crumbling wall, the Lakeview Park improvements and numerous road re-pavings.
KMOV

Photos: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A condominium at the historic Oxford building in the Central West End is on the market. The building was built in 1907. It has 18 total units, two elevators, a pool, weight room, tennis courts and large storage rooms. 5290 Waterman Boulevard #2E was featured...
