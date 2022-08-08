ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners make head-scratching moves in roster shuffle

On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners did some roster shuffling. Some of the calls they made are hard to explain. Before the Seattle Mariners started the Series finale against New York on Wednesday afternoon, they made several transactions and roster decisions. A few of those moves have to make M’s fans question what’s going on.
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City

Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Jerry Dipoto’s 10 best trades with the M’s

Now in his seventh season with the Seattle Mariners, “Trader” Jerry Dipoto has made over 150 since becoming the Mariners’ GM. These are his 10 best trades. On September 28th, 2015, the Seattle Mariners hired transaction-happy former Angels General Manager Jerry Dipoto to their front office. After spending four tumultuous years with Los Angeles and one month in Boston, Dipoto found a home in Seattle. It’s been nearly seven years, and much has changed during his tenure.
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Edwin Diaz about to add a literal trumpet to his arsenal

There’s arguably no sound more demoralizing for opposing teams than the sound of trumpets blaring at Citi Field. As every New York Mets fan and MLB team knows, hearing trumpets at Citi Field means just one thing; it’s Edwin Diaz time. The superstar closer’s bullpen entrance song recently went viral after the entire stadium went into […] The post Mets’ Edwin Diaz about to add a literal trumpet to his arsenal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Hit The Trumpets! Mets fans need this Edwin Diaz shirt

When those trumpets hit, New York Mets fans know what it means. Edwin Diaz is taking the mound, so the game's over. New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is dominating the ninth inning. He's got an ERA of just 1.39 to go along with 26 saves and 91 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.
ClutchPoints

The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade

Ex-Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline. However, Castillo, the top starter available, had many suitors. One such team, the New York Yankees, were very much in on the All-Star hurler. Shortly after the deal to the Mariners, it was reported that the Yankees’ talks with the […] The post The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN

Seattle Mariners' Ken Giles designated for assignment

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Right-hander Ken Giles was designated for assignment Friday by the Seattle Mariners, who had signed the reliever last year when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Mariners knew Giles wouldn't pitch in 2021 when they signed him to a $7 million, two-year contract. But he...
Patrick Mahomes’ dad Pat running it back with Mets on Old Timers Day

The New York Mets are honoring their past stars with Old Timers Day on August 27th. Among the many former players who will be there is Pat Mahomes, the father of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is one of 28 pitchers and 61 total players (plus four managers) that will be at Citi […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ dad Pat running it back with Mets on Old Timers Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Mariners Manager Notes How Times Are Changing

While the baseball world was gushing over how good the New York Yankees have been, the Seattle Mariners swooped in and won two series against them. Seattle took two out of three from the Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium last week. The Yankees came to T-Mobile Park this week and...
