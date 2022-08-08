Read full article on original website
Related
Chasing green goals, corporations push car fleet managers toward EVs
MACCLESFIELD, England, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Large corporations are jumping on the "green" bandwagon left and right, which in turn is pushing firms that lease and manage car fleets to convert to electric vehicles (EVs) faster than they had ever thought possible.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
REKR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
China Tourism seeks $2.16 billion in Hong Kong's biggest listing so far in 2022 - term sheet
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp is aiming to raise up to $2.16 billion through a new listing in Hong Kong, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters, in what will be the largest share sale in the city so far this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AFIB earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
KRT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
VTEX (VTEX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
VTEX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia
MOSCOW/LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BVS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (OYST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
OYST earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NPCE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Bank holiday blues hit UK economy, but by less than feared
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy contracted by less than feared in June, when a an extra bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee had been expected to exert a big drag, although output for the second quarter as a whole still contracted.
Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
XPOF earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SGHT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
LAW earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
STON earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
UK economy shrank by 0.1% in three months to June
Britain’s economy contracted by 0.1% in the three months to June, according to official figures that revealed the weakening outlook for the UK, which is expected to enter a recession later this year. The Office for National Statistics said two bank holidays to celebrate the Queen’s jubilee contributed to...
Comments / 0