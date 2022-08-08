ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contract#And Gate#Global Trade#Software As A Service#Business Industry#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Iot#Mnw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
Reuters

Bank holiday blues hit UK economy, but by less than feared

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy contracted by less than feared in June, when a an extra bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee had been expected to exert a big drag, although output for the second quarter as a whole still contracted.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

UK economy shrank by 0.1% in three months to June

Britain’s economy contracted by 0.1% in the three months to June, according to official figures that revealed the weakening outlook for the UK, which is expected to enter a recession later this year. The Office for National Statistics said two bank holidays to celebrate the Queen’s jubilee contributed to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy