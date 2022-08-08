ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

WHIZ

Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Man leads police in car chase across county lines with stolen vehicle

COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on Thursday, July 22 following a vehicle pursuit which comprised multiple counties. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s department indicate that, after attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Comfort area for several violations, deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit which would also involve the West Virginia State Police.
COMFORT, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 found dead in Kanawha County, West Virginia house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities found one person dead in a house fire in Kanawha County, according to Metro dispatchers. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they received a call around 11:06 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, of a house fire on Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. Dispatchers say at this time, authorities are not […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Juvenile hit by car near Mason County Fairgrounds

UPDATE: 08/12/2022, 9:25 PM: According to Mason County Dispatchers, several pedestrians were hospitalized after they were hit by a car outside the county fairgrounds Friday evening. Dispatchers say a juvenile was flown to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time. Several others were also taken to the hospital by ambulance. No word […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A juvenile suspect involved in a recent shooting has been reported as a runaway. Two of the other suspects were arrested over the weekend. On Saturday, suspects broke into a Belpre home to steal a firearm, shooting a 17 year old who lived there. The victim was sent to the hospital in serious condition.
BELPRE, OH
WSAZ

Pileup blocks road in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teen suspect in Charleston deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a juvenile petition for 1st Degree Murder for a 17-year-old juvenile. This petition stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick who was shot last week at the intersection of 6th Street and Hunt Avenue. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WHIZ

Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust

A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
SHAWNEE, OH
Your Radio Place

Caldwell man found guilty of striking his daughter

CALDWELL, Ohio – John Brown, 59, of Caldwell was found guilty of domestic violence by a Noble County Jury. Tuesday, August 9. Brown was accused of striking his 11-year old daughter with a shovel handle. Domestic violence is a first degree misdemeanor. Brown was sentenced to 180 days in...
CALDWELL, OH
WOWK 13 News

Missing Cabell County woman found safe

UPDATE: The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Vickers has been found safe. The sheriff’s office says they were assisted in locating Vickers by the Barboursville Police Department’s K-9 unit bloodhound. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with Barboursville purse snatching

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a purse snatching at a Barboursville grocery store on July 15 has been arrested. Deputies say Merson Weh stole a car in Ashland County, Ohio before traveling to Barboursville and stealing the purse. From there, deputies say he then went...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Vista View Apartments shooting suspect arrested

UPDATE: (Aug. 10, 2022) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Vista View Apartments has been arrested on separate charges. According to the Charleston Police Department, Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin was taken into custody by the South Charleston Police Department on charges of Obstructing and Fugitive from Justice. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash shuts down I-77 near Ripley

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Part of I-77 is shut down south of Fairplain due to a crash. The Ripley Fire Department said that the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles and that the interstate will be closed for about an hour. No injuries have been reported, and DOH will assist with cleanup. This is […]
RIPLEY, WV

