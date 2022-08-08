UPDATE: 08/12/2022, 9:25 PM: According to Mason County Dispatchers, several pedestrians were hospitalized after they were hit by a car outside the county fairgrounds Friday evening. Dispatchers say a juvenile was flown to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time. Several others were also taken to the hospital by ambulance. No word […]

MASON COUNTY, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO