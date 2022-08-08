Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
Man leads police in car chase across county lines with stolen vehicle
COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on Thursday, July 22 following a vehicle pursuit which comprised multiple counties. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s department indicate that, after attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Comfort area for several violations, deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit which would also involve the West Virginia State Police.
WSAZ
Several people hit walking to county fair; one flown from the scene; driver arrested
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver was arrested Friday evening after hitting several people and parked cars near the Mason County Fair, according to the county Sheriff’s Department. At least one juvenile had to be flown from the scene, and several other juveniles and adults were injured. Their...
2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio after suspect barricaded in home
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Gallia County are under arrest after a suspect barricaded himself in a home. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Thursday, Aug. 11, when deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were serving an arrest warrant to a wanted […]
1 found dead in Kanawha County, West Virginia house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities found one person dead in a house fire in Kanawha County, according to Metro dispatchers. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they received a call around 11:06 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, of a house fire on Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. Dispatchers say at this time, authorities are not […]
UPDATE: Juvenile hit by car near Mason County Fairgrounds
UPDATE: 08/12/2022, 9:25 PM: According to Mason County Dispatchers, several pedestrians were hospitalized after they were hit by a car outside the county fairgrounds Friday evening. Dispatchers say a juvenile was flown to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time. Several others were also taken to the hospital by ambulance. No word […]
Charleston Police investigating West Side shooting
Charleston Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head late Thursday evening.
WTAP
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A juvenile suspect involved in a recent shooting has been reported as a runaway. Two of the other suspects were arrested over the weekend. On Saturday, suspects broke into a Belpre home to steal a firearm, shooting a 17 year old who lived there. The victim was sent to the hospital in serious condition.
Florida man arrested in West Virginia for abducting 14-year-old
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female was in the […]
WSAZ
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Teen suspect in Charleston deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a juvenile petition for 1st Degree Murder for a 17-year-old juvenile. This petition stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick who was shot last week at the intersection of 6th Street and Hunt Avenue. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD […]
WHIZ
Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust
A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
Your Radio Place
Caldwell man found guilty of striking his daughter
CALDWELL, Ohio – John Brown, 59, of Caldwell was found guilty of domestic violence by a Noble County Jury. Tuesday, August 9. Brown was accused of striking his 11-year old daughter with a shovel handle. Domestic violence is a first degree misdemeanor. Brown was sentenced to 180 days in...
Missing Cabell County woman found safe
UPDATE: The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Vickers has been found safe. The sheriff’s office says they were assisted in locating Vickers by the Barboursville Police Department’s K-9 unit bloodhound. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, […]
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident
UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with Barboursville purse snatching
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a purse snatching at a Barboursville grocery store on July 15 has been arrested. Deputies say Merson Weh stole a car in Ashland County, Ohio before traveling to Barboursville and stealing the purse. From there, deputies say he then went...
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford […]
WSAZ
Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
UPDATE: Vista View Apartments shooting suspect arrested
UPDATE: (Aug. 10, 2022) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Vista View Apartments has been arrested on separate charges. According to the Charleston Police Department, Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin was taken into custody by the South Charleston Police Department on charges of Obstructing and Fugitive from Justice. […]
Crash shuts down I-77 near Ripley
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Part of I-77 is shut down south of Fairplain due to a crash. The Ripley Fire Department said that the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles and that the interstate will be closed for about an hour. No injuries have been reported, and DOH will assist with cleanup. This is […]
