The Coleman Bluekatts varsity began their volleyball season Tuesday night. They played Richland Springs on Tuesday and won 3 straight sets. Coach Stephanie Bledsoe said, "I saw a lot of good things and I’m excited for the season. Also saw some opportunities for improvement, but that will come with experience and time." The JV lost to a varsity San Angelo Saints team, but got some great experience. Both JV Blue and White are in the Albany tournament tomorrow, brackets attached.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO