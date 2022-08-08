Read full article on original website
CISD Bus Registration
Coleman ISD would like to remind parents to register their children for bus transportation for the 2022-2023 school year. Students not registered in the CISD Administration Office will NOT be allowed to ride the bus. Buses will operate in the following areas. Students in grades Kindergarten -12th are eligible for...
Coleman ISD School Board to Meet Monday, Hold Public Hearing on Budget, Tax Rate
The Coleman School Board will meet Monday, August 15, at 5:30 pm, in the Coleman ISD Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue. The meeting agenda is below. THE BOARD RESERVES THE RIGHT TO GO INTO CLOSED SESSION AS AUTHORIZED BY THE TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT, TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 551.001 et seq., AND FOR THE REASONS STATED IN THE CODE.
CHS to Offer Digital Arts and Animation
Coleman High school will offer a new course, Digital Arts and Animation, this Fall. The course will meet the requirements for a fine arts credit and is part of a continuing effort to enhance the Career and Technology Education department. Digital Art and Animation has applications in many careers, including graphic design, advertising, web design, animation, corporate communications, illustration, character development, script writing, storyboarding, directing, producing, inking, project management, editing, and the magazine, television, film, and game industries. (Read more below...)
Sara Jo Trammell, 82
Sara Jo Trammell was born June 12, 1940 in Coleman, Texas and entered the heavenly presence of God Sunday, August 7, 2022. A celebration service for Sara Jo Trammell, 82, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be Friday, August 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Coleman City Cemetery, Coleman Texas.
Bluekatt Varsity in Comanche Saturday - Bracket UPDATED - JV's in Albany Friday
The Coleman Bluekatts varsity began their volleyball season Tuesday night. They played Richland Springs on Tuesday and won 3 straight sets. Coach Stephanie Bledsoe said, "I saw a lot of good things and I’m excited for the season. Also saw some opportunities for improvement, but that will come with experience and time." The JV lost to a varsity San Angelo Saints team, but got some great experience. Both JV Blue and White are in the Albany tournament tomorrow, brackets attached.
