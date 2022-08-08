Read full article on original website
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 08/12/22: School Safety and Security
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our news team recently covered the active shooter training held by the Muscogee County School District and we applaud the officers, trainers and Superintendent David Lewis for taking it seriously. We know from the recent tragedy in small-town Uvalde, Texas, that such a catastrophic event can...
WTVM
Phenix City Schools largest in nation to have all 11 schools receive Cognia Stem Certification
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools have made their mark nationally as schools in the district have been awarded an important science technology, engineering, and math or STEM certification. “The certification is like when a school or a school system goes through an accreditation to say that everything...
WTVM
Jordan High School in Columbus bans bookbags after campus gun discovery
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus, Georgia’s Jordan High School will now prohibit all staff, students, and visitors bring bookbags to the school’s campus. This new protocol came after a firearm was discovered in a student’s bookbag only two days into the new school year. School officials say...
WTVM
Auburn City Schools adding more school resource officers
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City School leaders are adding more school resource officers to schools this year following a deadly school shooting in Texas. Each school will be assigned one resource officer during school hours and a minimum of two officers assigned to Auburn High School and Junior High School. Auburn Chief of police says each officer hired has more than 25 years of experience as a full-time police officer.
WTVM
2 students arrested after loaded gun found in purse at LaGrange High School
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange High School. According to the Troup County School System, administration was notified that a loaded gun was found in the purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. An anonymous tip from a parent was provided that the student may have been in possession of a gun.
WTVM
Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local newspaper has shut its doors permanently after 17 years due to ‘economic circumstances’. The August 9 edition of the Troup County News will be its final edition. According to Troup County News’ Facebook post, the paper was founded in 2005 by...
WTVM
Local food bank to host shredding event, food drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley food bank is hosting a shredding event and food drive in Columbus. The event is set for September 10 - from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Feeding the Valley - located at 6744 Flat Rock Road in Midland. Collect all of your...
WTVM
RULES: WTVM Scholar Athlete of the Week for 2022-2023
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Kinetic Credit Union and not WTVM is solely responsible for awarding a $25.00 Savings account deposit, one t-shirt, and a trophy. 1. PROMOTION DATES. a. The WTVM Scholar Athlete of the Week (“Promotion”) will...
WTVM
Elementary school lockdown lifted after police search school grounds in Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A lockdown was lifted at Fairfax Elementary School in Valley after an alleged suspicious man was walking the school grounds earlier this morning. On August 11, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Valley police received a call of a suspicious male on the grounds of Fairfax Elementary School.
WTVM
Columbus officials share hot car safety tips for end of summer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though kids are back in school, there is more than a month of summer weather left and the threat of heatstroke remains. So far this year, at least 14 children have died from heatstroke while being left unattended in vehicles across the country. This includes...
WTVM
Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
WTVM
Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
WTVM
Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Center St.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 18-year-old Anna McKenzie was reported missing from the 700 block of Center Street on August 10 around 10 a.m. However, she was last seen on August 9 around 5 p.m.
WTVM
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
WTVM
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
WTVM
Postal mailboxes to be replaced in Columbus after string of thefts
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New postal service boxes are headed to our area after a string of mail thefts in Columbus. This comes 24 hours after a retired mailman says he and his wife lost $4,000 after two of their checks were stolen. Curtis Mansell is not 100% convinced the...
WTVM
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman was arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants. Muscogee County deputies say Cryshunda Manuel had 22 felony warrants for identity theft and one misdemeanor warrant for impersonating a law enforcement officer. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued those warrants. On August 9, MCSO’s...
WTVM
17-year-old arrested on multiple domestic violence warrants in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a 17-year-old male following multiple domestic violence warrants. Derrien Deas was arrested and taken into custody for numerous incidents starting mid-July. On July 21, officers say they were called to a residence on North Lumpkin Road regarding a domestic altercation with Deas...
WTVM
RUN THE RACE: Columbus Astronomer Gives Take on James Webb Telescope Images, Science vs. God
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Days after seeing the first incredible images from the James Webb space telescope, giving us views of the Universe like we’ve never seen it, a well-known local astronomer joined us for a discussion on that and the age old debate between science and faith. Dr....
WTVM
Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley. On August 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to the Quality Inn located in the 3600 block of 55th Street in reference to an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.
