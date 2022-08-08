ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
740thefan.com

Fargo 12U All-Stars eliminated at Little League Midwest Regional

(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo 12U All-Stars’ bid to reach the Little League Midwest Regional final fell just short. Davenport, Iowa took an early lead and held on for a 3-2 win in Whitestown, IN today. Davenport scored a pair of runs in the top of the 2nd inning. It remained...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

RedHawks win 4-2 over Chicago

⁠— Returning from a quick three-game road trip, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks returned to the friendly confines of Newman Outdoor Field on Friday, to open a seven-game homestand and the first of three against the Chicago Dogs. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions with the RedHawks coming off two wins and a loss in Lincoln. The ‘Hawks have a two-game lead in the West over Kansas City, while Chicago, who’s in the midst of a six-game losing streak, is trying to hold on to a four and a half game lead over Kane County in the East Division.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Wigginton with eight shutout innings as RedHawks win 1-0

(KFGO/KNFL) Peyton Wigginton threw eight shutout innings to win his third consecutive start, and John Silviano’s solo homerun in the 6th inning provided the game’s only run as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks blanked Lincoln 1-0 on Tuesday night at Haymarket Park. Wigginton (7-3) scattered five hits, walking one batter...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Red River Women’s Clinic opens new location in Moorhead

MOORHEAD – The owner of what was North Dakota’s only abortion clinic says the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it was likely to be forced to close in Fargo under a statewide abortion ban. Red River Women’s Clinic has a lawsuit...
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitestown, IN
State
Kansas State
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Sports
State
Indiana State
Whitestown, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
740thefan.com

Funeral services for Doug Hamilton scheduled for Aug. 26

FARGO (KFGO Wright Funeral Home) – Douglas Alan Hamilton (Doug), 72, passed away, in Fargo, North Dakota, August 5, 2022. The cause of death was Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He fought hard, kept looking forward, and shared his optimism and courage until the end. Doug is survived by son, Benjamin,...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

City of Fargo, Roers Construction reach agreement on townhome project

FARGO (KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League Baseball#Stay Alive#Fargo 12u All Stars
740thefan.com

Wrigley to propose harsher sentences for violent crimes in North Dakota

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Following four shootings in the past few days in Fargo, Attorney General Drew Wrigley has a proposal that calls for tougher sentences for violent criminals. Wrigley’s legislation would apply to someone who commits a crime while having a gun they purchased illegally. “Let’s say...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Initial plans disclosed for downtown Moorhead redevelopment

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Downtown Moorhead is set to get a new look with a multi-million dollar development planned by Fargo-based Roers Construction. Roers is working with JLG Architects and Stantec on the downtown Moorhead development project. The project could cover more than nine city blocks, taking over the location...
MOORHEAD, MN
740thefan.com

No new evidence found in search related to 1996 missing person case

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Investigators have conducted an excavation at a home related to the 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle after receiving information that Nikle’s body may have been buried near the foundation of the home when it was built. Two cadaver dogs from Valley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
740thefan.com

Fugitive sought after fleeing Fargo police Wednesday night

FARGO (KFGO) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant fled on foot from Fargo police as they attempted to stop him late Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Main Ave. He headed east on the north side of Main. There was a large police presence and K9...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Police, fire, public health officials speak out after alarming spike in overdoses

FARGO (KFGO) – After a concerning spike in drug overdoses over the weekend, Fargo police, fire, and public health officials are providing some additional detail on the incidents and speaking out about the growing challenge fentanyl opioids are presenting in the community and what steps can be taken to prevent overdose deaths.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy