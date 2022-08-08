ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Dartmouth Alum Found Dead by a River During Grad Party

A delayed graduation party turned lethal Monday when 24-year-old David J. Gallagher, a 2020 alum of Dartmouth College, sustained severe injuries during a river hangout gone awry. Friends of Gallagher called 911 at around 1:48 a.m. and first responders found him lying on an embankment of the Connecticut River, about 100 yards south of the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover, New Hampshire. Hanover Police say alcohol may have played a role in the untimely death, but added that they don’t anticipate any criminal charges. The bridge, which connects Vermont and New Hampshire and crosses state lines, has a campus tradition attached to it that plays on a loophole between the nudity laws in both states. The “Ledyard Challenge” involves streaking, swimming across the river, and running back across the bridge, according to campus newspaper The Dartmouth.
HANOVER, NH
abc27 News

Pennsylvania teen pulled into woodchipper pronounced dead

COPLAY, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pennsylvania teenager was pronounced dead on Tuesday after officials said he was pulled into a commercial woodchipper in Lehigh County. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Isiah Bedocs, age 17, was pulled into a commercial-grade wood chipper on Tuesday around 1:35 p.m. in North Whitehall Township. First responders transported Bedocs […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teenager died Tuesday after he was pulled into a woodchipper, authorities said. Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company when a piece of debris he was placing into the woodchipper snagged his clothing and partially pulled him into the commercial-grade machine, WCAU-TV reported.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanover, PA
State
California State
City
Downingtown, PA
City
California, PA
City
Hanover, NH
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
The Staten Island Advance

Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
COPLAY, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
BLUE BELL, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County

TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gilbert
Person
David Gallagher
MyChesCo

3 Suspects Sought in Theft from Old Navy Store in Exton

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Old Navy store located at 277 Main Street in Exton, Pennsylvania. On Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8:45 pm, three suspects allegedly stole merchandise from the store. In an attempt to identify the suspects, police have released surveillance photos.
EXTON, PA
MyChesCo

Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#Obituary#Hanover Police
Newswatch 16

Deadly fire in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — Blown-out windows, a collapsed roof, and a burnt exterior are all that's left of a block home on Columbia Avenue in Palmerton. It's the scene of a deadly fire. Jennifer Rowden lives next door, she and her family were home when the fire started. "My son...
PALMERTON, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WGAL

Van rear-ends pickup truck in Lancaster County

A van hit a truck in Lancaster County, pushing the truck's bed up. It happened Thursday at Route 30 west, under Harrisburg Pike. Manheim Township Ambulance Association said traffic was slowing, and the van driver didn't notice how close they were to the truck. The crew said there was one...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
CBS Philly

1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.  
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Melissa Frost

This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America

From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
LITITZ, PA
WDEL 1150AM

'Kaboom' averted in Newark

Recently installed clanker balls at the Casho Mill Road bridge in Newark held up to the challenge of a boat on a trailer being hauled by a pick up truck. In a video posted to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Facebook page, the pick-up truck can be seen approaching the bridge pulling a boat with a flybridge.
NEWARK, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy