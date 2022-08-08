Read full article on original website
A delayed graduation party turned lethal Monday when 24-year-old David J. Gallagher, a 2020 alum of Dartmouth College, sustained severe injuries during a river hangout gone awry. Friends of Gallagher called 911 at around 1:48 a.m. and first responders found him lying on an embankment of the Connecticut River, about 100 yards south of the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover, New Hampshire. Hanover Police say alcohol may have played a role in the untimely death, but added that they don’t anticipate any criminal charges. The bridge, which connects Vermont and New Hampshire and crosses state lines, has a campus tradition attached to it that plays on a loophole between the nudity laws in both states. The “Ledyard Challenge” involves streaking, swimming across the river, and running back across the bridge, according to campus newspaper The Dartmouth.
COPLAY, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pennsylvania teenager was pronounced dead on Tuesday after officials said he was pulled into a commercial woodchipper in Lehigh County. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Isiah Bedocs, age 17, was pulled into a commercial-grade wood chipper on Tuesday around 1:35 p.m. in North Whitehall Township. First responders transported Bedocs […]
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teenager died Tuesday after he was pulled into a woodchipper, authorities said. Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company when a piece of debris he was placing into the woodchipper snagged his clothing and partially pulled him into the commercial-grade machine, WCAU-TV reported.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
Support is surging for the family of a teenage tree worker who died after an accident involving a woodchipper. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was partially pulled into the machine while working a tree job on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to PA State Police and LehighValleyLive.
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Old Navy store located at 277 Main Street in Exton, Pennsylvania. On Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8:45 pm, three suspects allegedly stole merchandise from the store. In an attempt to identify the suspects, police have released surveillance photos.
There will be a police presence along I-93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury, and Tilton on Wednesday. There may be a large police presence along I-93 in New Hampshire between exits 17 and 20 on Wednesday, amid the ongoing investigation into the recent homicides of a mother and her two children.
A local family was left confused and heartbroken after a Bucks County park removed the memorial for their late son. However, they are determined to keep his memory alive. Olivia Benner and Brian Sheehan wrote about the family’s experience for NBC 10 Philadelphia. Jennifer and Kevin Murphy experienced a...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
PALMERTON, Pa. — Blown-out windows, a collapsed roof, and a burnt exterior are all that's left of a block home on Columbia Avenue in Palmerton. It's the scene of a deadly fire. Jennifer Rowden lives next door, she and her family were home when the fire started. "My son...
A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
A van hit a truck in Lancaster County, pushing the truck's bed up. It happened Thursday at Route 30 west, under Harrisburg Pike. Manheim Township Ambulance Association said traffic was slowing, and the van driver didn't notice how close they were to the truck. The crew said there was one...
Three people were recently arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that preyed on two elderly Lehigh Valley woman, Pennsylvania State Police said. In both cases, scammers claiming to be the victim’s grandson called and said they needed money to get out of jail. An 88-year-old woman...
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.
From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals in released photos. The department has released these images as part of an ongoing fraud investigation, and they are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects.
Recently installed clanker balls at the Casho Mill Road bridge in Newark held up to the challenge of a boat on a trailer being hauled by a pick up truck. In a video posted to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Facebook page, the pick-up truck can be seen approaching the bridge pulling a boat with a flybridge.
