Tooth decay can effect children as much as adults, and one of the biggest concerns is limiting the consumption of acidic drinks like sodas, said Dr. Lisa Goin of A+ Smiles General Dentistry in St. Joseph. Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Health screenings are a part of every new school year, but visits to the dentist can fly under the radar.

Infections and tooth decay or gingivitis can start early if children don’t take proper precautions, but regular checkups can give them a head start on any issues, said Dr. Lisa Goin of A+ Smiles General Dentistry.