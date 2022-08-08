Read full article on original website
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Roanoke Co. School Board approves safety plan following police chase near Penn Forest Elementary
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday night, hours after a police chase ended near Penn Forest Elementary School, the Roanoke County School Board approved the district’s new safety and emergency response plan. Roanoke County school officials are expanding the school resource officer (SRO) program, which means all...
Elevation Roanoke to celebrate LOVE Week success at Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Elevation Roanoke is throwing a Sunday block party so community members can celebrate the success of the church’s LOVE Week. Elevation Roanoke representatives the celebration will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14 following the 9:30 a.m. worship service at the Berglund Center. “We love...
Rush Homes breaks ground for disability-friendly, affordable housing in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Disabled residents in Lynchburg having trouble finding an affordable place to stay could soon receive help in the form of a new housing facility. Rush Homes hosted a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Aug. 11 for its new, disability-friendly, affordable housing facility. The executive director of...
RRHA website down, housing voucher waitlist still set to open Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Just days before the waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program is set to open in the Star City, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) announced that its website has crashed. According to the RRHA, there is no word on what caused...
Lynchburg Humane Society offering ‘Spaced Out’ adoption special before more Envigo beagles arrive
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With another group of beagles rescued from a controversial Cumberland County breeding facility set to arrive at the Lynchburg Humane Society later this month, the nonprofit is offering a three-day dog adoption special in order to free up space for the beagles, as well as animals at risk at other shelters.
Hazmat incident involving overturned tanker cleared on I-81 North in Botetourt Co.
— UPDATE 6:51 a.m.: Botetourt County crews continue to clean up the scene of a hazmat incident after a diesel tanker crashed along I-81 North Friday morning, which is not only detouring motorists, but may also affect school bus routes. VDOT is not reporting any delays due to the crash,...
Father, 2 kids injured in Roanoke Co. rollover crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Just hours after a police chase ended near a Roanoke County elementary school, a rollover crash took place just down the road that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a father and two children were inside a...
Two at large, minor arrested after police chase ends near Roanoke Co. elementary school
UPDATE 11:09 a.m.: Roanoke County officials shared new details with WFXR News about Thursday morning’s police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary, leading to the arrest of a minor and a search for two other people. The Roanoke County Police Department says a caller reported that two people...
Roanoke man dies after crashing into Alleghany Co. tree
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in the Alleghany Highlands that led to the death of a driver from the Roanoke Valley. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Route 629 — near Whispering Circle — in Alleghany County.
Police: Man injured in SW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in southwest Roanoke on Wednesday evening. At approximately 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue SW.
Salem Museum hosts Hands on History Saturdays
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Most of the time you go to a museum, everything is behind glass or has the words ‘DO NOT TOUCH’ on it, but the Salem Museum is offering a unique experience for the community on Saturdays. When you visit the museum, you will...
Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg reopened after power line incident
— LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg motorists may need to seek alternate routes on Wednesday while crews respond to an incident involving power lines along Lakeside Drive. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services announced at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive — between the old Billy Craft and Sheetz — was completely blocked due to the incident.
Carilion Clinic receives $230K grant from UnitedHealthcare for classroom counseling program
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Carilion Clinic in Roanoke is one of six community health clinics in the Commonwealth to be awarded tens of thousands of dollars through a grant from UnitedHealthcare. According to UnitedHealthcare, the $230,000 for Carilion Clinic grant comes from the company’sEmpowering Health program, which is donating...
Man arrested for assault after Botetourt Co. incident involving mail carrier
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Botetourt County man is facing multiple charges — including abduction and assault — following an incident involving a mail carrier. According to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 2, but Jerry Lee Orange Jr. was not arrested until Monday, Aug. 8.
Angels of Assisi welcomes 30 more Envigo beagles to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thirty more beagles rescued from a controversial Cumberland County breeding facility have arrived in the Star City, where they are currently under the care of Angels of Assisi. This news comes two weeks after the shelter took in 64 beagles — more than half of...
Woman arrested after reportedly hitting, kicking deputy in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman accused of slapping and kicking a deputy in Campbell County was taken into custody on Saturday. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in for a welfare check of a woman sleeping inside of a gray Nissan truck in the Dollar General parking lot at 12283 Wards Road on Saturday, Aug. 6.
‘Downtown Sidewalk Sale’ returning to Roanoke for end-of-season savings
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Do you love to shop ’til you drop? If you answered yes, you’re in luck! The annual “Downtown Sidewalk Sale” is returning to Roanoke for a day filled with savings and sales. According to Downtown Roanoke, Inc., the “Downtown Sidewalk Sale”...
Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals approves plans for boutique hotel
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday, the Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals approved a new hotel proposed for the Crystal Spring area. The Board of Zoning Appeals says the boutique hotel was approved on Wednesday, Aug. 10, allowing it to be built on Crystal Spring Avenue SW. The...
Liberty University looking for new president
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Liberty University says it has hired an Atlanta-based company — CarterBaldwin Executive Search — to conduct an extensive nationwide search for the Lynchburg school’s next president. According to the university, CarterBaldwin is routinely listed among America’s top 40 executive search firms, providing...
Friday Night Blitz Previews : Alleghany Mountaineers
LOW MOOR, Va. (WFXR) — It is Friday Night Blitz preview time. We take a trip down to the Alleghany County for a preview of the Alleghany Mountaineers. the 2021 season was a tough one for Alleghany as the Mountaineers went 2-8 last fall. Head coach Will Fields feels they will be a stronger team in his second season as head coach of the team. The program has good numbers on the team.
