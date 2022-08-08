ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

Elevation Roanoke to celebrate LOVE Week success at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Elevation Roanoke is throwing a Sunday block party so community members can celebrate the success of the church’s LOVE Week. Elevation Roanoke representatives the celebration will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14 following the 9:30 a.m. worship service at the Berglund Center. “We love...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

RRHA website down, housing voucher waitlist still set to open Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Just days before the waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program is set to open in the Star City, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) announced that its website has crashed. According to the RRHA, there is no word on what caused...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Father, 2 kids injured in Roanoke Co. rollover crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Just hours after a police chase ended near a Roanoke County elementary school, a rollover crash took place just down the road that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a father and two children were inside a...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man dies after crashing into Alleghany Co. tree

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in the Alleghany Highlands that led to the death of a driver from the Roanoke Valley. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Route 629 — near Whispering Circle — in Alleghany County.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Man injured in SW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in southwest Roanoke on Wednesday evening. At approximately 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue SW.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Salem Museum hosts Hands on History Saturdays

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Most of the time you go to a museum, everything is behind glass or has the words ‘DO NOT TOUCH’ on it, but the Salem Museum is offering a unique experience for the community on Saturdays. When you visit the museum, you will...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg reopened after power line incident

— LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg motorists may need to seek alternate routes on Wednesday while crews respond to an incident involving power lines along Lakeside Drive. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services announced at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive — between the old Billy Craft and Sheetz — was completely blocked due to the incident.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Angels of Assisi welcomes 30 more Envigo beagles to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thirty more beagles rescued from a controversial Cumberland County breeding facility have arrived in the Star City, where they are currently under the care of Angels of Assisi. This news comes two weeks after the shelter took in 64 beagles — more than half of...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Woman arrested after reportedly hitting, kicking deputy in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman accused of slapping and kicking a deputy in Campbell County was taken into custody on Saturday. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in for a welfare check of a woman sleeping inside of a gray Nissan truck in the Dollar General parking lot at 12283 Wards Road on Saturday, Aug. 6.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals approves plans for boutique hotel

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday, the Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals approved a new hotel proposed for the Crystal Spring area. The Board of Zoning Appeals says the boutique hotel was approved on Wednesday, Aug. 10, allowing it to be built on Crystal Spring Avenue SW. The...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Liberty University looking for new president

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Liberty University says it has hired an Atlanta-based company — CarterBaldwin Executive Search — to conduct an extensive nationwide search for the Lynchburg school’s next president. According to the university, CarterBaldwin is routinely listed among America’s top 40 executive search firms, providing...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Previews : Alleghany Mountaineers

LOW MOOR, Va. (WFXR) — It is Friday Night Blitz preview time. We take a trip down to the Alleghany County for a preview of the Alleghany Mountaineers. the 2021 season was a tough one for Alleghany as the Mountaineers went 2-8 last fall. Head coach Will Fields feels they will be a stronger team in his second season as head coach of the team. The program has good numbers on the team.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA

