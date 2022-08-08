Read full article on original website
ESPN
Serena Williams survives opening-round challenge in first singles win in over a year
In the end, there was no smile when the nearly two-hour match was over. Just a look of relief, with arms raised triumphantly. It had been 14 months since Serena Williams had recorded a singles win. But with the support of the crowd in her first-round match at the Canadian Open on Monday, the 40-year-old returned to the win column with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz that was a much tougher battle than the score might indicate.
Hypebae
Serena Williams Serves up a Very Elegant Air Force 1
Living legend Serena Williams continues her partnership with Nike with an Air Force 1 LXX Zip. This isn’t the first time the tennis star has reimagined the silhouette, having covered the sleek sneaker in “Summit White” just last year. As part of Nike’s Air Force 1 40th...
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
Serena Williams’ Staggering Net Worth Comes From More Than Just Tennis! Find Out How She Makes Money
The end of an era! Although longtime tennis pro Serena Williams is retiring from the game that made her a star, the Saginaw, Michigan, native has quite a nest egg. Serena's net worth...
Serena Williams Announces Her Retirement From Tennis With an Emotional, Personal Essay: ‘I’m Terrible at Goodbyes'
Click here to read the full article. For more than 20 years, Serena Williams has been the queen of the (tennis) court. With 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, more than 70 career singles titles, and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, among other trophies, medals and more, her reign has been nothing short of legendary. That’s why for generations of tennis fans and players, this morning’s news comes with a tinge of dejection. In a moving, personal essay for Vogue, Williams officially announced her retirement from tennis. “I have never liked the word retirement,” the tennis great shares in her Vogue essay. “It...
Serena Williams, who just announced her retirement, was the 2nd-highest paid female athlete last year and has earned more than $94 million in prize money in her career
Serena Williams said she plans to focus on her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, and her family after retiring.
theScore
Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after US Open
Serena Williams announced Tuesday she's ready to retire from tennis at the end of the summer. The 40-year-old, who's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals in a dominant career that's spanned nearly three decades, suggested in an essay for Vogue Magazine that she would bid farewell to the game after this year's US Open.
Sports World Reacts To Serena Williams Retirement News
The legendary Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis this Tuesday. She'll officially walk away from the sport following the U.S. Open in New York. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, opened up about her decision in a feature article on Vogue. Saying goodbye to tennis won't be easy for...
Frances Tiafoe reflects on inspirational friendship with Serena Williams
In a recent interview, U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe reflected on what being friends with Serena Williams meant ahead of her retirement announcement. After Serena Williams announced her retirement from the tennis world in Vogue, in her own words, using a full-page front cover spread — saying goodbye the way only icons can — the tennis world began to process a court without Serena.
‘Greatest player’: Billie Jean King leads tennis tributes to Serena Williams
Billie Jean King, the former women’s world No 1, has led tributes within tennis to Serena Williams, describing her as the sport’s “greatest player” following the 23-time grand slam singles champion’s announcement that she is retiring. In a column for Vogue, the 40-year-old Williams described...
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
SB Nation
Serena Williams altered the course of tennis and changed the game forever
The term “iconic” is overused. We’ve come to call every impressive play, each big game, and dozens of standout athletes “iconic.” It’s born from a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can push those caveats aside: there are no concerns of hyperbole — Serena is unquestionably one of biggest icons in sports history, and in the pantheon with the greatest athletes of all time.
Serena Williams 'Hates' That She's Retiring & She Had To Choose Between 'Tennis & A Family'
Serena Williams, one of the greatest women's tennis players in history, says she's just about ready to retire from the sport after a 27-year-long career and 23 grand slam singles titles. The 40-year-old revealed that she will be saying "farewell" to tennis in a lengthy interview with Vogue, which was...
Tennis legend Serena Williams says she's ready to retire
NEW YORK — Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests."I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine. Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me." She is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open, the...
Tennis-'She's the reason I play': Gauff praises Serena as retirement looms
Aug 9 (Reuters) - American teenager Coco Gauff has credited Serena Williams and her family for paving the way for the next generation of Black female tennis players. Williams, 40, told Vogue that "the countdown has begun" towards her retirement, prompting an outpouring of praise for the 23-time Grand Slam champion for her groundbreaking impact on the sport. read more.
Serena Williams announces she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Serena Williams has announced her imminent retirement from tennis.The 23-time grand-slam champion won her first singles match for more than a year at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Monday evening (8 August) but has revealed in a first-person piece for Vogue that she has decided to end her career.“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she wrote.It is expected that the US Open later this month will be her final grand slam appearance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Serena Williams announces intention to retire from tennis after US OpenSerena Williams announces intention to retire from tennis after US OpenBirmingham 2022 chief reflects on triumphant Commonwealth Games
