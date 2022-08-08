Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
MU hires former football player Lee as assistant AD for NIL
Missouri has hired former Tigers linebacker Brandon Lee as assistant athletic director for name, image and likeness, MU athletics announced in a news release Thursday. Lee will be responsible for working with “internal and external constituents to best support student-athletes in the NIL space,” per the release. He will lead MU’s NIL program, which will include education for Missouri athletes.
Columbia Missourian
MU football prepares for season with Cook as starting QB
Missouri football ran drills during fall camp Wednesday in Columbia. The practice followed coach Eliah Drinkwitz's announcement that Brady Cook will be the starting quarterback for MU's opening game against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1. Cook earned the spot over Tyler Macon, Sam Horn and Jack Abraham.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Task Force 1 set to return from Kentucky deployment
Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to arrive back in Columbia around noon Friday after helping with flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. The task force received its demobilization efforts Thursday morning and is on its way back to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters, according to a Facebook post from the Fire District.
Columbia Missourian
Dorothy Shedd Brooks, Oct. 11, 1922 — Aug. 9, 1922
Dorothy Shedd Brooks died August 9, 2023, at Lenoir Woods in Columbia. She was 99. Mrs. Brooks was born Oct. 11, 1922, in Atlanta to Robert Rabb Shedd and Lucille Elizabeth Dobbs Shedd. The family soon moved to Chattanooga, Tenn., where she spent most of her early life and graduated from Chattanooga Central High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Aug. 12, 2022
Lewis Richard Buckner, Jr., 72, of Columbia died Aug. 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 at House of Prayer Family Church, 2707 W. Main St., Jefferson City, Missouri. Amanda Jessie Schoenfeld, 71, of Columbia died Aug. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the...
Columbia Missourian
Annie Ruth Taylor, Jan. 29, 1951 – Aug. 8, 2022
Annie Ruth Taylor, 71 of Columbia, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at her home. A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Columbia Missourian
Kenneth Richard Pembleton, Dec. 3, 1956 — Aug. 9, 2022
Kenneth Richard Pembleton, 65, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the University of Missouri Hospital. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, with the funeral service at noon at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Regional Airport begins phase two of the new terminal project
The Columbia Regional Airport is moving forward with the second phase of construction as the new terminal is nearing completion. Plans for the second phase include repurposing the building that was previously used for the Airfield Flight Service Station (AFSS), airport manager Mike Parks said Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
State-of-the-art jail and justice center set to open in Callaway County
A bigger jail with state-of-the-art technology is on track to open in Fulton at the end of October, and a justice center with additional courtrooms and administrative offices is targeted for completion before the end of the year. The new jail, which is an addition to the existing facility, will...
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: Kansas is prime example of GOP's misguided strategy
“My opponent,” fulminated the candidate, “and those who endorse him continue to focus on the extreme and unconstitutional notion that we can overturn the 2020 election.”. No, that was not said by a Democrat, but by Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Legislature, who was facing,...
Columbia Missourian
Roy Lovelady to be sworn in as Third Ward council member Saturday
After a historic run-off election, Columbia’s newest city council member Roy Lovelady will be sworn in Saturday during a special meeting. Lovelady was elected as the Third Ward council member in a special election Aug. 2, after April’s election with incumbent Karl Skala resulted in a tie. The...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia man arrested after damaging over 700 car windows
An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday for causing $350,000 in damages to car windows at A1 Auto Recyclers. Cody Boehmer, 18, is charged with two felonies for property damage and two misdemeanors for trespassing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Large-scale solar installations make sense, too
I’m writing in response to Jay Hasheider’s recent column regarding rooftop solar and solar farms. Jay is a friend and ally, but, this column sets up a false dichotomy. We need rooftop solar and we need solar farms, preferably located close to our city. About opinions in the...
Columbia Missourian
CPD seeks public's help in identifying 'suspicious' man who invaded a local home
The Columbia Police Department were dispatched to the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane after receiving a report of a "suspicious" person Tuesday night, according to a release. The police department was dispatched around 10:12 p.m. after the caller reported an adult male approximately 6 feet tall "entered their home and fled upon discovery."
Columbia Missourian
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Plans to restore water treatment plant need public support
Once upon a time, there was a helpful water treatment plant built in the middle of Missouri close to a legendary oak tree. Over the years, the building and its parts grew old. Even though there were people to clean the plant and try to keep it going, it became tired, had areas shut down, and simply worsened.
Comments / 0