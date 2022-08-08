Read full article on original website
Anne Heche was a little too stylish and smart for Hollywood
A striking presence in films from Psycho to Wag the Dog, her spiky intelligence did not help her in a town that likes its female leads conventional
John Wayne Almost Lost His Movie Career for Being Nice to Vengeful Studio Executive’s ‘Girl’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne almost lost his movie career before it truly started when he returned a young female actor's 'idle flirtations.'
wonderwall.com
'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' turns 40: See what cast is up to (and looks like) now
Cameron Crowe, then a young journalist, wrote the screenplay for "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" after spending a year undercover at a California high school. His totally relatable characters — fictional students facing issues like low-paying jobs, evolving friendships, romantic relationships and unwanted pregnancy — made the movie equal parts raucous comedy and poignant coming-of-age drama. And the film, directed by Amy Heckerling, launched the careers of some of Hollywood's biggest and most celebrated stars. Join Wonderwall.com as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the "Fast Times" premiere on Aug. 13, 2022, by checking in with the cast of the classic flick.
wegotthiscovered.com
A polarizing historical epic is basking in the glow of newfound adulation
Proving for the umpteenth time that Hollywood loves few things more than jumping on a hot bandwagon, the success of Ridley Scott’s Academy Award-winning Gladiator led to a slew of blockbuster historical epics coming down the pipeline. Only one of them managed to earn more money at the box office, though, and it was Troy.
ComicBook
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
George Harrison Asked Pattie Boyd for a Divorce After Ditching Her on the Way to a Party
George Harrison and Pattie Boyd divorced in 1977. Three years earlier, he asked her for a divorce at a New Year's Eve party.
Kiefer Sutherland Said Julia Roberts Had ‘a Lot of Courage’ to Leave Him Before Their Wedding
Julia Roberts is an established actor who has been in several hit films. Meanwhile, fans know Kiefer Sutherland best for his role in the show 24. And their brief celebrity relationship is one that some people still talk about today. The pair planned to get married in the early ’90s, but the news of their canceled engagement shocked fans. …
Why John Wayne Rejected Clint Eastwood’s Offer To Work Together on ‘High Plains Drifter’
There’s no dispute that John Wayne and Clint Eastwood ruled the Western genre in their days. But did you know that they almost starred in one together?. Talk about a dynamic duo and some serious star power. Unfortunately, the two men didn’t see eye to eye on what made a Western a good film, per The Digital Fix. So, the collaboration that could’ve been the greatest in history never happened.
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Married Couple Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Didn’t Bond Over Their Fame
While it's easy to see how shared fame may have brought the couple closer, Daryl Hannah and Neil Young bonded over other things entirely.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Was About His Desire for Someone Like Yoko Ono
John Lennon discussed the connection between The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" and 'Alice in Wonderland.'
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
George Harrison’s Wife Olivia Said Her Husband Didn’t Hold Back on Telling Things to Their Son Dhani
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said he never held back from telling important things to their son, Dhani. George treated his son like an adult.
Clint Eastwood Was Thankful He Turned Down Two of the Biggest Roles in Hollywood History
Iconic actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood once revealed that he could have received two of the biggest roles ever. However, when looking back on his storied career, he regrets nothing. He said: “That was a long time ago. I was a little more pumped.”. Eastwood recounted one of the...
John Lennon Was ‘Hurt’ When Paul McCartney Asked Him to Work on The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’
John Lennon said Paul McCartney asked the Fab Four's personal assistant to work on the lyrics of The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby."
Gabourey Sidibe Was Told to ‘Quit’ Hollywood By 1 of Her Favorite Actors
Sometimes criticism comes from unexpected places. Gabourey Sidibe met an actor she admired -- who promptly told her not to pursue acting.
